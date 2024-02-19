Russia-Turkey Trade Chills after Latest U.S. Sanctions Threat

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 14 mins 79.28 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 14 mins 83.28 -0.19 -0.23%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.98 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 14 mins 1.558 -0.051 -3.17%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.315 -0.021 -0.89%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.93 +0.82 +0.96%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.63 +0.11 +0.13%
Chart Mars US 109 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.315 -0.021 -0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 81.50 +1.92 +2.41%
Graph up Murban 4 days 82.26 +1.47 +1.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 80.12 +0.49 +0.62%
Graph down Basra Light 812 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 85.15 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 85.93 +0.82 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.93 +0.82 +0.96%
Chart Girassol 4 days 84.94 +0.63 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.63 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 265 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 58.59 +1.23 +2.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 days 79.74 +1.23 +1.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 days 77.99 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 days 69.59 +1.23 +1.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 days 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 67.34 +1.23 +1.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 73.09 +1.23 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 64.34 +1.23 +1.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.67 +1.16 +1.56%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 69.42 +1.16 +1.70%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.24 -1.08 -1.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 74.07 +1.16 +1.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.56 +0.22 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 21 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 33 mins Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 3 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 4 hours World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 3 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 2 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 9 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 8 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 3 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 3 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 4 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

Russian Rosneft Posts Nearly 50% Surge in Profits for 2023

Major Oil Companies Make Moves in Megamerger Frenzy

Major Oil Companies Make Moves in Megamerger Frenzy

Several high-profile mergers among oil…

Uzbekistan Looks to Phase Out Polluting Gasoline Production

Uzbekistan Looks to Phase Out Polluting Gasoline Production

Uzbekistan fined major power plants…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia-Turkey Trade Chills after Latest U.S. Sanctions Threat

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 19, 2024, 12:30 PM CST

Trade between Russia and Turkey has suffered a setback since late December with some payments for imported Russian oil cargoes delayed, as banks are boosting compliance checks following a U.S. threat to sanction financial institutions for facilitating business with Russia.

In December, U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order, which authorizes the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to potentially impose sanctions on a foreign financial institution if it is found to have “conducted or facilitated any significant transaction or transactions for or on behalf of any person designated” in the sanctions against Russia.      

As a result of this new sanctions threat, payments have been disrupted with some delays seen in payments for oil cargoes which Turkey imports from Russia, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation have told Reuters.

Turkey is a major buyer of Russian crude and petroleum products. It imports 5% of Russia’s crude oil exports, and is the top buyer of Russia’s oil products, having purchased 24% of Russia’s oil products since the EU embargo on Russian oil came into effect a year ago, per data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

Now Turkey has started to experience payment issues for oil imports, according to Reuters’ sources. The reason is that Turkish banks have started reviewing business dealings and are tightening compliance with Russian clients, four of the sources told Reuters.  

Oil flows to Turkey haven’t been disrupted as only a few cargoes have been delayed.

Payment issues have not “impacted day-to-day functioning but reminds us that a problem could arise any time,” a Turkish oil industry source told Reuters.   

The tougher enforcement of the G7 sanctions and related payment issues have been also holding up Indian purchases of some cargoes of Russian crude oil, with tankers previously headed to India turning back eastwards, tanker-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg showed early this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Equinor Signs 15-Year LNG Supply Deal With Indian Firm

Next Post

Oil and Gas Firms Hold Crisis Talks Over UK Windfall Tax Plan

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com