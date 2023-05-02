Russia To Restart Forex Buying As Oil And Gas Revenues Rebound

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.25 -0.41 -0.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.94 -0.37 -0.47%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.90 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.335 +0.017 +0.73%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.537 -0.014 -0.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.78 +2.51 +3.29%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.78 +2.51 +3.29%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 78.40 -2.72 -3.35%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 74.06 -1.12 -1.49%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.537 -0.014 -0.53%

Graph up Marine 4 days 78.94 +1.70 +2.20%
Graph up Murban 4 days 80.00 +2.01 +2.58%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 77.27 +1.74 +2.30%
Graph down Basra Light 518 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 80.17 +2.20 +2.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.84 +2.00 +2.47%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 78.40 -2.72 -3.35%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.99 -1.30 -2.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 54.41 -1.12 -2.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 77.81 -1.12 -1.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 76.06 -1.12 -1.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 73.21 -1.12 -1.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 69.91 -1.12 -1.58%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 69.91 -1.12 -1.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 71.21 -1.12 -1.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 80.16 -1.12 -1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 69.51 -1.12 -1.59%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.78 +2.51 +3.29%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.25 +2.00 +2.81%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.25 +0.43 +0.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 69.31 +2.48 +3.71%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.26 +2.51 +3.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.26 +2.51 +3.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.25 +2.00 +2.81%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.17 +0.46 +0.59%

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 13 days Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

BP Beats Q1 Profit Forecast With “Exceptional” Oil And Gas Trading

California’s regulators have unanimously voted…

Oil prices recouped some losses…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Russia To Restart Forex Buying As Oil And Gas Revenues Rebound

By Irina Slav - May 02, 2023, 3:09 AM CDT

Russia’s oil and gas revenues have rebounded from recent lows and the country is gearing up to resume purchases of foreign currency as early as this month, according to Bloomberg Economics.

The country’s revenues from energy exports were hurt by Western sanctions and an embargo on oil and fuel exports to the European Union but, according to Bloomberg Economics data, this is beginning to change and revenues are now close to topping the target level set by the government.

As a result, the Finance Ministry is expected to announce a restart of foreign currency purchases, which were halted last year following the invasion of Ukraine and the Western response to it.

“It will be important for the market that the state is starting to accumulate reserves again instead of spending them,” Natalia Milchakova, an analyst at Freedom Holding Corp., told Bloomberg “This may even positively affect the ruble.”

Part of the reason for the recovery of oil revenues is a change in the calculation formula for oil industry taxes implemented earlier this year. The formula is based on an officially set discount for flagship Urals to Brent crude, which was set at $34 per barrel for last month. However, going forward, the base will be a narrowed discount to Brent, reaching $25 per barrel for July, Bloomberg reported.

According to the Russian Finance Ministry, the change in the formula could bring an additional $7.46 billion (600 billion rubles) into the federal budget.

As a result, Moscow will likely begin buying foreign currency for its sovereign wealth fund again, with analysts expecting the purchases to begin in June and focus on the Chinese yuan.

Previously, Russia had been drawing on the sovereign wealth fund to fill the budget gap left by the sanction-driven slump in oil and gas budget contributions. These were down by 45% on the year during the first quarter of 2023.

By Irina Slav for Oilpriec.com

