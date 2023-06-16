Russia Sees $80 Oil Price As Realistic This Year

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.14 +0.52 +0.74%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.09 +0.42 +0.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.53 +0.24 +0.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.623 +0.090 +3.55%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.655 +0.014 +0.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.37 +0.79 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 74.20 -0.64 -0.86%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 70.52 +2.15 +3.14%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.655 +0.014 +0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 73.00 -1.30 -1.75%
Graph down Murban 1 day 74.50 -1.38 -1.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.36 +0.81 +1.12%
Graph down Basra Light 563 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.69 +0.64 +0.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 74.37 +0.79 +1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.37 +0.79 +1.07%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.81 +0.80 +1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 74.20 -0.64 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 16 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 49.56 +2.54 +5.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 72.96 +2.54 +3.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 71.21 +2.54 +3.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 68.36 +2.54 +3.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 66.36 +2.54 +3.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 75.31 +2.54 +3.49%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 64.66 +2.54 +4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.00 +2.50 +3.88%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 60.75 +2.50 +4.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 74.61 -0.80 -1.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 64.85 +2.35 +3.76%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 67.10 +2.35 +3.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 67.10 +2.35 +3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.00 +2.50 +3.88%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 14 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 7 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Russia Sees $80 Oil Price As Realistic This Year

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War

Chinese-made military components, including drones…

$70 Or $100? Analysts At Odds Over Oil’s Next Move

$70 Or $100? Analysts At Odds Over Oil’s Next Move

Despite OPEC+'s decision to extend…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Sees $80 Oil Price As Realistic This Year

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 16, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

It is realistic to believe that oil prices could reach $80 per barrel this year, it is an achievable price point, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Friday in comments likely referring to Brent prices.

“It is important that oil prices suit the consumers who buy these products,” Russian media quoted Shulginov as saying.  

The OPEC+ agreement, to which Russia is a party, is taking all steps to rebalance the oil market, the minister added.

Three weeks ago, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Brent prices were set to be slightly higher than $80 per barrel at the end of this year, thanks to rising demand in the summer and production reductions from OPEC+.

Early on Friday, Brent was trading at around $75 per barrel, slightly down on the day but set for a weekly gain.

The Russian energy ministry expects the country to see its oil and condensates production drop by 20 million tons, or 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), this year, compared to last year, Shulginov also said.

Russia has pledged to reduce its oil production by 500,000 bpd from March. The 500,000 bpd cuts will now extend until the end of 2024. 

But Russian crude oil export data in recent weeks have not reflected any cuts—on the contrary, Russian crude oil exports by sea have been rising.

Russia’s crude oil exports by sea continue to stay high as the four-week average to June 4 showed that shipments were inching up, much to the frustration of its partners in the OPEC+ deal.  

Russia has stopped reporting oil production levels, and the market and analysts have to rely on vessel-tracking data, trade sources, and import statistics in China and India about the amount of Russian supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna on June 4, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said, referring to Russia, “We discussed with Russia the issue of its production and asked it to clarify its data, and we have strengthened the concept of transparency with Russia about its oil production figures.”  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Battery Maker Sees Shares Crash As It Needs To Raise Funds Within Weeks

Next Post

UK Battery Maker Sees Shares Crash As It Needs To Raise Funds Within Weeks

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
U.S. Legislators Attempt To Ban Oil And Gas Exports

U.S. Legislators Attempt To Ban Oil And Gas Exports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

 Alt text

G7 Urged To Take The Lead In Phasing Out Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline

 Alt text

Why AI Is The Future Of Offshore Oil Drilling
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com