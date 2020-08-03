Israel Expects Half Of New Cars Sold In 2030 To Be EVs

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.73 -0.28 -0.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 43.85 -0.30 -0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.112 +0.011 +0.52%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 42.01 +1.04 +2.54%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 43.02 -0.38 -0.88%
Graph down Urals 22 hours 42.50 -1.45 -3.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 41.70 +0.25 +0.60%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 41.70 +0.25 +0.60%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 36.94 -0.88 -2.33%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.112 +0.011 +0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 42.56 -0.42 -0.98%
Graph down Murban 5 days 42.95 -0.40 -0.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 43.65 +0.93 +2.18%
Graph up Basra Light 5 days 45.42 +0.15 +0.33%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 44.06 +1.13 +2.63%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Girassol 4 days 44.59 +1.17 +2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 43.02 -0.38 -0.88%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 28.77 +0.37 +1.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 32.27 +0.35 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 39.27 +0.35 +0.90%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 40.67 +0.35 +0.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 37.02 +0.35 +0.95%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 36.02 +0.35 +0.98%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 36.02 +0.35 +0.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 37.27 +0.35 +0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 38.92 +0.35 +0.91%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 36.02 +0.35 +0.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 41.70 +0.25 +0.60%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 41.61 -0.85 -2.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 34.96 +0.74 +2.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 38.91 +0.74 +1.94%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 38.91 +0.74 +1.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 45.01 +0.35 +0.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 6 minutes Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 11 minutes The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 8 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 2 hours Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 1 hour Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 7 hours While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 2 hours End Game For Oil? OPEC Prepares For An Age Of Dwindling Demand
  • 22 hours "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 24 hours Mask Disposal
  • 2 days The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 1 day You may all go to hell
  • 1 day Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 4 hours What happens to oil and gas production when 1/2 of Oklahoma is handed over to the Tribes
  • 2 days Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 3 days Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship

Breaking News:

Russia Seeks Additional $1.9 Billion In Taxes From Oil & Gas

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem

The solar PV sector is…

Europe Looks To Become The Global Leader In Hydrogen

Europe Looks To Become The Global Leader In Hydrogen

The EU’s new plans show…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Israel Expects Half Of New Cars Sold In 2030 To Be EVs

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 03, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT

Israel is preparing for a massive roll-out of electric vehicles (EVs) on its roads over the next decade and is instructing its cities to build hundreds of charging points to accommodate what could be half of all new vehicles sold in the country in 2030.

The Israeli Energy Ministry is expected to send this week a guide to all municipalities on how to work on increasing the number of charging points in each city, Calcalist reported, citing the guide it has reviewed.  

"According to the forecast, in less than five years, there will be a demand for tens of thousands of charging stations in Israel, thousands of which will be public. And in less than a decade hundreds of thousands of charging stations will be required, according to conservative estimates," according to the guide seen by Calcalist.

The guide is compiled by the Alternative Fuels Administration in the Prime Minister's Office and the Samuel Neaman Institute for national policy research.

The forecasts in the guide say that demand for public charging stations in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jerusalem, and Rishon Lezion is expected at more than 100 public charging stations by 2020.

EV penetration in Israel is currently low. Estimates from the energy ministry, reported by Calcalist, show that just 1,000 vehicles out of Israel's three million private vehicle fleet are electric cars, while another 12,000 vehicles are hybrids.

According to forecasts in the guide, the EV market share in Israel will be 3 percent in 2020 and then rise to 16 percent in 2025, and reach up to 51 percent of all new vehicle sales in 2030.

Last year, Israel's energy ministry said it would grant US$3.5 million (12 million Israeli shekels) to 33 local authorities, 148 sites, and 9 companies to install 2,500 new electric charging points across the country.

"This important move is part of my vision to wean the State of Israel from polluting energy sources by the year 2030," Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said last year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s Oil Import Dependence Grows To 73.4% In H1 2020

Next Post

Russia Seeks Additional $1.9 Billion In Taxes From Oil & Gas

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand
Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories

Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories
Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw
Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally
Shale CEO: U.S. Has Passed Peak Oil

Shale CEO: U.S. Has Passed Peak Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

 Alt text

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com