Russia Predicts U.S. Oil Output Will Drop By 2-3 Million Bpd

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 23.37 -1.19 -4.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 29.14 -1.83 -5.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.968 -0.166 -7.78%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 28.31 +4.32 +18.01%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 21.44 +3.08 +16.78%
Graph up Urals 7 days 21.10 +1.75 +9.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 29.36 +3.09 +11.76%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 29.36 +3.09 +11.76%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 23.24 +4.30 +22.70%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 21.67 +3.50 +19.26%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.968 -0.166 -7.78%
Graph up Marine 2 days 26.35 +1.46 +5.87%
Graph up Murban 2 days 26.51 +1.13 +4.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 19.42 +4.29 +28.35%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 28.41 +2.51 +9.69%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 24.17 +4.25 +21.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 23.24 +4.30 +22.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 23.24 +4.30 +22.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 25.35 +4.27 +20.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 21.44 +3.08 +16.78%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 16.85 -2.01 -10.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 22.99 +3.71 +19.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 25.49 +3.71 +17.03%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 26.89 +3.71 +16.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 26.49 +3.71 +16.29%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 21.49 +3.71 +20.87%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 21.49 +3.71 +20.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 21.99 +3.71 +20.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 26.49 +3.71 +16.29%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 21.49 +3.71 +20.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 29.36 +3.09 +11.76%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 21.00 +4.00 +23.53%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 14.75 +4.00 +37.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 13.67 +0.64 +4.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 18.51 +4.17 +29.08%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 22.46 +4.17 +22.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 22.46 +4.17 +22.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 21.00 +4.00 +23.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 14.75 +4.00 +37.21%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 28.14 +4.17 +17.40%
Russia Predicts U.S. Oil Output Will Drop By 2-3 Million Bpd

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 06, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT Kremlin

U.S. oil production could decline this year by 2 million bpd-3 million bpd, due to limited storage capacity and low oil prices, Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin told local media on Wednesday.  

“We see that the production drop in the United States may range from 2 to 3 mln barrels daily this year either on account of storage capacities filling or merely because it is not possible for certain companies to work in the conditions of the price being $30-35 [per barrel], to say nothing of $20 [per barrel],” Sorokin said in an interview with the Roscongress Foundation carried by TASS.   

Apart from large production cuts in the United States, curtailments in Canada could top 800,000 bpd, so those two North American producers could provide between 2.8 million bpd and 4 million bpd of cuts from producers that are not part of the OPEC+ pact, Sorokin said.

For the United States, Rystad Energy expected in mid-April that oil production would drop by 1.5 million bpd by the end of 2020. Around that time, Wood Mackenzie expected U.S. Lower 48 supply to be 2.6 million bpd below its pre-price collapse forecasts for end 2021. The 2.6-million-bpd drop through 2021 assumes that in response to the lower oil price, operators would cut more than 100 rigs from the Permian basin by the end of May 2020 and over 200 rigs, or 25 percent, across all plays by the end of June.

Related: Why Russia Finally Accepted Deeper Oil Output Cuts

In total, low oil prices could force 4 million bpd of non-OPEC supply out of the market, WoodMac’s Global Oil Supply team has estimated.

According to Russia’s deputy energy minister Sorokin, global commercial oil inventories could start declining in the third quarter this year if countries begin to ease the lockdowns.

The OPEC+ pact participants are motivated to cut production because the “penalty” in the absence of actions is a new market collapse, and no one is interested in that, Sorokin said.

Referring to Russia’s uneasy task to cut 2 million bpd as part of the OPEC+ deal, he said that Moscow expects to achieve “the maximum reduction level as soon as practicable.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

