Russia Pays Sakhalin Dividends In Yuan

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.76 +2.49 +3.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.75 +2.55 +3.48%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.11 +2.41 +3.27%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.550 +0.208 +8.88%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.646 +0.091 +3.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.84 +1.78 +2.44%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 68.37 -1.60 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.646 +0.091 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 74.30 +2.61 +3.64%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.88 +2.77 +3.79%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 72.55 +0.14 +0.19%
Graph down Basra Light 562 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.05 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.01 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.84 +1.78 +2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 16 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 47.02 -1.15 -2.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 70.42 -1.15 -1.61%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 68.67 -1.15 -1.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 65.82 -1.15 -1.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 62.52 -1.15 -1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 62.52 -1.15 -1.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 63.82 -1.15 -1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 72.77 -1.15 -1.56%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 62.12 -1.15 -1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.50 -1.25 -1.90%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 58.25 -1.25 -2.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.41 -1.56 -2.03%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 62.50 -1.15 -1.81%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.75 -1.15 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.75 -1.15 -1.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.50 -1.25 -1.90%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 14 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 14 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 2 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 15 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Trading At Big Discount To Dubai Oil

China Deepens Influence In Iraq With Oil-For-Infrastructure Deals

China Deepens Influence In Iraq With Oil-For-Infrastructure Deals

China is expanding its influence…

Smoke Causes U.S. Solar Power Generation To Plunge By 50%

Smoke Causes U.S. Solar Power Generation To Plunge By 50%

Smoke from Canada’s wildfires is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Pays Sakhalin Dividends In Yuan

By Alex Kimani - Jun 15, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

Russia has reportedly paid dividends from the Sakhalin 1 and 2 oil projects in Chinese yuan, a shift from its usual practice of paying in dollars, thanks to western sanctions on Russia. The decision to pay in Chinese currency instead of the traditional U.S. dollar comes after Russia was cut off from the US dollar-dominated global payments systems following sweeping sanctions off the Ukraine war. 

Last year, Russia announced it will no longer accept the American currency as payment for its energy commodities but will instead switch to Chinese and Emirati currencies. 

Yuan transactions have been on the rise across the globe, but particularly in Russia, owing to the sanctions where yuan's share of foreign exchange transactions rose to a record high of 39% in March, outpacing the dollar's share which fell to 34%.

Russia is also accepting payments for its energy commodities in the Chinese currency.

Pakistan’s petroleum minister Musadik Malik has revealed that the south Asian country paid for its first imports of discounted Russian crude in Chinese currency. According to Malik, the purchase, the first government-to-government (G2G) deal between Pakistan and Russia, consisted of 100,000 tonnes, of which 45,000 tonnes have already docked at Karachi port.

On its part, the new arrangement is convenient for Pakistan considering that the country is facing a severe shortage of foreign exchange reserves and risks defaulting on its debt obligations. Pakistan has long been a close Western ally and an arch-rival of neighboring India, which itself has massively ramped up imports of cheap Urals. 

Last month,  a report by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) titled Laundromat: How the price cap coalition whitewashes Russian oil in third countries, revealed that Western countries bought $42 billion worth of laundered Russian crude in the form of various oil products from nations that are friendly towards Russia, with India leading the five other countries. For instance, India’s diesel exports tripled to ~1,600,000 barrels per day in March 2023, compared to a year ago, making diesel one of the largest components of India-EU trade.

Russia ditching the greenback is not without its own headaches. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Business Insider has reported that Russia is accumulating $1B in Indian rupees per month and struggling to trade in the currency since India imports far more from Russia than the reverse. Overall, Bloomberg has estimated that Russia accumulated a staggering $147 billion in net foreign assets built up over 2022 alone due to sanctions and the new currency regime.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UN Nuclear Watchdog Returns To Zaporizhzhya Amid Escalating Security Concerns

Next Post

U.S. Crude Trading At Big Discount To Dubai Oil

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
U.S. Legislators Attempt To Ban Oil And Gas Exports

U.S. Legislators Attempt To Ban Oil And Gas Exports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

 Alt text

G7 Urged To Take The Lead In Phasing Out Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline

 Alt text

Why AI Is The Future Of Offshore Oil Drilling
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com