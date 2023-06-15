The Biggest Oil And Gas Deal Of The Year So Far

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.67 +1.40 +2.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.62 +1.42 +1.94%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.89 +1.19 +1.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.475 +0.133 +5.68%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.592 +0.037 +1.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 74.84 +1.78 +2.44%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 68.37 -1.60 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.592 +0.037 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.30 +2.61 +3.64%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.88 +2.77 +3.79%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 72.55 +0.14 +0.19%
Graph down Basra Light 562 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.05 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.01 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 74.84 +1.78 +2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 47.02 -1.15 -2.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 70.42 -1.15 -1.61%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 68.67 -1.15 -1.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 65.82 -1.15 -1.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 62.52 -1.15 -1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 62.52 -1.15 -1.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 63.82 -1.15 -1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 72.77 -1.15 -1.56%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 62.12 -1.15 -1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 64.50 -1.25 -1.90%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 58.25 -1.25 -2.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 75.41 -1.56 -2.03%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 62.50 -1.15 -1.81%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 64.75 -1.15 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 64.75 -1.15 -1.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 64.50 -1.25 -1.90%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 13 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 17 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 11 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 15 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

UN Nuclear Watchdog Returns To Zaporizhzhya Amid Escalating Security Concerns

Polysilicon Price Surge: A Challenge For Emerging Solar Markets

Polysilicon Price Surge: A Challenge For Emerging Solar Markets

Despite the rising cost of…

$70 Or $100? Analysts At Odds Over Oil’s Next Move

$70 Or $100? Analysts At Odds Over Oil’s Next Move

Despite OPEC+'s decision to extend…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

The Biggest Oil And Gas Deal Of The Year So Far

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 15, 2023, 8:35 AM CDT

The recently announced merger of pipeline operators ONEOK and Magellan Midstream Partners is the biggest deal in the oil and gas sector so far this year, with the $18.8-billion value more than fourfold higher than the biggest deal in April, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence has shown.

The two major pipeline operators said in the middle of May that ONEOK would buy Magellan Midstream Partners in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $18.8 billion, creating a combined U.S. oil and gas pipeline giant with a total enterprise value of $60 billion.

The transaction, expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both companies. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approvals of both ONEOK shareholders and Magellan unitholders, as well as Hart Scott Rodino Act clearance.

The deal, however, has hit a snag as Energy Income Partners (EIP), one of Magellan Midstream’s top shareholders, said last week that it intends to vote against the proposed transaction because it “believes that taxes paid by investors will exceed the premium offered by ONEOK and any other potential benefits from the merger.”

EIP wants Magellan to remain a stand-alone entity whose returns on invested capital are far superior to ONEOK, the company, which is the fourth largest shareholder in Magellan, said in a letter to Magellan's Board last week.

The second-largest deal in oil and gas in May was Chevron’s agreement to buy shale firm PDC Energy in an all-stock transaction valued at $6.3 billion, or $72 per share. The total enterprise value of the deal, including debt, is $7.6 billion, and this transaction could mark an acceleration of deal-making in the U.S. shale patch.

The market has been expecting a deal from the supermajors since reports emerged in April of talks about ExxonMobil potentially buying Pioneer Natural Resources.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Buys Carbon Credits At Largest-Ever Auction

Next Post

UN Nuclear Watchdog Returns To Zaporizhzhya Amid Escalating Security Concerns

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
U.S. Legislators Attempt To Ban Oil And Gas Exports

U.S. Legislators Attempt To Ban Oil And Gas Exports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

 Alt text

G7 Urged To Take The Lead In Phasing Out Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline

 Alt text

Why AI Is The Future Of Offshore Oil Drilling
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com