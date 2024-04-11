Russia Claims Massive Strikes on Ukrainian Oil and Gas Sites

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.20 -1.01 -1.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.69 -0.79 -0.87%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.94 -0.59 -0.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.800 -0.085 -4.51%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.764 -0.018 -0.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.39 +0.10 +0.11%
Chart Mars US 160 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.764 -0.018 -0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.13 +0.57 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.78 +0.44 +0.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 85.31 -0.66 -0.77%
Graph down Basra Light 863 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 90.65 -0.83 -0.91%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.21 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.39 +0.10 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 316 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 71.91 +0.48 +0.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 88.36 +0.98 +1.12%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 86.61 +0.98 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 82.06 +0.83 +1.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 79.31 +1.33 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 79.31 +1.33 +1.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 83.16 +0.98 +1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 89.91 +1.18 +1.33%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 79.71 +1.03 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 76.44 +0.98 +1.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 89.61 -1.03 -1.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 81.79 +0.98 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 82.75 +1.00 +1.22%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 76.50 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.93 -1.30 -1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 50 mins The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 5 days e-truck insanity
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 8 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

UK Confident Its Energy Demand Will Be Met at All Times This Summer

Natural Gas ETFs Among The Worst Performing Equities

Natural Gas ETFs Among The Worst Performing Equities

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track…

The Energy Sector Is A No-Brainer, but There’s More to Come

The Energy Sector Is A No-Brainer, but There’s More to Come

The most important catalyst working…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Claims Massive Strikes on Ukrainian Oil and Gas Sites

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 11, 2024, 6:46 AM CDT

Russia has hit Ukrainian oil, gas, and power infrastructure with high-precision long-range weapons and drones on Thursday night, in response to Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refining capacity, the Russian Defense Ministry said today.

“In response to the attempts of the Kyiv regime to cause damage to Russia’s oil and gas industry and energy facilities, tonight the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive strike with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, against Ukraine’s fuel and energy infrastructure,” Russian news agencies quoted the defense ministry as saying.

“All targets have been hit,” Russia said.

Moscow also claimed that with the strikes it had disrupted the work of Ukraine’s military industry enterprises, as well as the transfer of reserves to combat areas and fuel supply to the Ukrainian army.   

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on oil refineries in Russia in recent weeks, which have reduced Russian refining capacity, and which, reportedly, have the White House concerned about rising international prices.

The United States has repeatedly urged Ukraine to halt its drone attacks on Russian oil refineries due to Washington’s assessment that the strikes could lead to Russian retaliation and push up global oil prices, the Financial Times reported last month, citing sources familiar with the exchange.

According to Reuters estimates, the amount of Russian oil refining capacity that has been taken offline due to Ukrainian drone strikes is 14% of Russia’s total refining capacity.

Due to refinery damage as a result of the drone attacks, Russia’s gasoline production fell by 12% in the last week of March compared to the February average, Russian daily Kommersant reported last week, quoting the Federal State Statistics Service, Rosstat. The domestic market hasn’t felt the impact, yet, also thanks to higher fuel imports from Belarus, Kommersant notes.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Imports of Mexican Crude Slump to Record Low

Next Post

European Parliament Endorses EU Electricity Market Reform

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com