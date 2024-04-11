Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 50 mins The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 5 days e-truck insanity
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 8 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

UK Confident Its Energy Demand Will Be Met at All Times This Summer

Natural Gas ETFs Among The Worst Performing Equities

Natural Gas ETFs Among The Worst Performing Equities

Ecopetrol, Guerillas and Death Squads: The War for Colombia's Oil

Ecopetrol, Guerillas and Death Squads: The War for Colombia’s Oil

European Parliament Endorses EU Electricity Market Reform

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 11, 2024, 7:40 AM CDT

The European Parliament adopted on Thursday a proposed reform in the bloc’s electricity market to make power prices less dependent on volatile fossil fuel prices and accelerate the deployment of renewable energy sources.

The Parliament passed the legislation with 433 votes in favor, 140 against, and 15 abstentions.  

Following the energy price spike in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU has been seeking to reform the way its electricity market works to avoid a repeat of the energy crisis which hit households and industries with soaring power prices.

The reform is also aimed at shielding consumers from price spikes, accelerating the deployment of renewable energies, and improving consumer protection. 

The European Commission presented last year a proposal to revise the rules for electricity market design and to improve the EU protection against market manipulation in the wholesale energy market. 

The Commission says that the market reform is aimed at making the EU energy market more resilient and making the energy bills of European consumers and companies more independent from the short-term market price of electricity.  

Under the proposal, which the European Parliament adopted today, vulnerable customers will be protected from having their electricity cut off, including during disputes between suppliers and customers.

According to the legislation, which now needs formal approval from the EU Council to become law, in case of very high prices and under certain conditions, the EU may declare a regional or EU-wide electricity price crisis, allowing member states to take temporary measures to set electricity prices for SMEs and energy-intensive industrial consumers.

The reform will also allow the use of so-called Contracts for Difference (CfDs), or equivalent schemes with the same effects, in all investments in new electricity production, whether from renewable or nuclear energy, the European Parliament said.

“The Parliament has taken a step forward in democratising energy, creating a market design that responds to the failures exposed by the energy crisis,” lead MEP Nicolás González Casares said.  

“All consumers, including micro, small, and medium-size enterprises will have access to long-term, affordable and stable prices.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

