Russia Boosted Oil Production In October

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.50 -0.55 -0.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.51 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.519 +0.333 +6.42%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.500 -0.004 -0.14%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.441 +0.031 +1.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 82.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 80.15 +0.48 +0.60%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.441 +0.031 +1.29%

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.79 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.80 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.89 +0.91 +1.17%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 84.18 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.53 +0.99 +1.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.33 +0.83 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.42 +0.90 +1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 82.41 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.19 +0.58 +0.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 68.75 +1.18 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 83.05 +0.48 +0.58%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 84.45 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 81.45 +1.38 +1.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 78.95 +1.53 +1.98%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 78.95 +1.53 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 81.40 +3.08 +3.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.60 +0.78 +0.95%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 78.85 +1.28 +1.65%

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.70 +0.67 +0.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.50 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.25 +0.50 +0.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 85.50 +0.25 +0.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.00 +0.48 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 81.95 +0.48 +0.59%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.95 +0.48 +0.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 86.85 -1.99 -2.24%

Tesla Wipes Out Billions Of Dollars Of Value After Musk Downplays Hertz Deal

OPEC+ Ignores Calls For More Crude, Adds Meagre 140,000 Bpd In October

Exxon And Chevron Post Blockbuster Earnings Amid Oil Price Rally

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Russia Boosted Oil Production In October

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 02, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

Russia saw its crude oil and condensate production rise in October for a second consecutive month as it increased output under the OPEC+ agreement to ease the collective production cuts.

Total crude and condensate production at the leader of the non-OPEC countries in the OPEC+ deal rose by 1.1 percent from September to stand at 10.843 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, according to Bloomberg estimates based on data from the Russian energy ministry.

However, Russia’s condensate production—estimated at around 800,000 bpd-900,000—is not part of the OPEC+ production cuts, so it’s not easy to assess how much crude oil Russia is really pumping.

The energy ministry’s data does not discriminate between crude oil and condensate production, so the market and analysts assess crude output by estimating condensate production levels.

Per Bloomberg calculations, if Russia pumped in October the September volumes of condensate of around 910,000 bpd, Russian crude production was 9.93 million bpd, or 120,000 bpd above the October quota.

Last month, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia was pumping 9.9 million bpd of crude oil in October, but had the capacity to increase production to up to 11.4 million bpd. Russia’s oil production in October will be 9.9 million bpd, as Moscow is aligning its output with the OPEC+ agreement, Novak said in the middle of last month.

Russia expects its crude oil plus condensate production to return to pre-pandemic levels by May 2022, Russian officials, including Novak, have said in recent months.

As per the latest quota distribution of the OPEC+ group, Russia has a ceiling of 9.913 million bpd for November—the same as OPEC’s de facto leader and top producer, Saudi Arabia.

The energy ministers of the OPEC+ alliance are meeting on November 4 to decide output quotas for December, amid pressure from consuming nations—including the United States—to increase supply to the market by more than the 400,000 bpd monthly additions they have agreed to so far.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

