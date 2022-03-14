Rosneft's German Subsidiary Hit By Cyberattack

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 102.4 -0.57 -0.55%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 106.9 -5.77 -5.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 4.674 +0.016 +0.34%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins 3.252 -0.024 -0.74%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 3.158 -0.011 -0.35%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 112.1 +3.33 +3.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 112.1 +3.33 +3.06%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 113.4 -1.36 -1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.3 -3.94 -3.36%
Chart Mars US 55 mins 102.4 -6.27 -5.77%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.158 -0.011 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 110.4 -4.93 -4.28%
Graph down Murban 4 days 112.3 -4.98 -4.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 106.0 -1.81 -1.68%
Graph down Basra Light 105 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 116.2 -2.20 -1.86%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 113.4 -1.36 -1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 113.4 -1.36 -1.18%
Chart Girassol 4 days 114.5 -1.83 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.3 -3.94 -3.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 93.81 +3.36 +3.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 95.23 +3.31 +3.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 111.5 +3.31 +3.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 109.7 +3.31 +3.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 107.6 +3.31 +3.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 104.8 +3.31 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 104.8 +3.31 +3.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 106.9 +3.31 +3.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 110.4 +3.31 +3.09%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 105.1 +3.31 +3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 112.1 +3.33 +3.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 99.50 -6.25 -5.91%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 93.25 -6.25 -6.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 108.2 -2.22 -2.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 96.96 -6.32 -6.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 100.9 -6.32 -5.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 100.9 -6.32 -5.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 99.50 -6.25 -5.91%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 99.50 +3.25 +3.38%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 115.1 +3.16 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Russia has declared 'open season' on any external (Western) weapons Shipments to Ukrainian Nazi Forces.
  • 3 mins  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 min Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 4 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 6 hours Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 2 hours Biden returns USA to its roots
  • 6 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?

Breaking News:

EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April

Supply Uncertainty Keeps Oil Markets On Edge

Supply Uncertainty Keeps Oil Markets On Edge

Oil prices collapsed this week…

U.S. Wants Venezuelan Oil In Exchange For Sanction Relief

U.S. Wants Venezuelan Oil In Exchange For Sanction Relief

The United States wants Venezuela…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Rosneft's German Subsidiary Hit By Cyberattack

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 14, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT

Rosneft Deutschland, the German subsidiary of Russian state oil giant Rosneft, reported over the weekend a hack on its systems, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Sunday, quoting Germany's information security watchdog Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik (BSI).

Rosneft Deutschland reported a cyberattack incident on Saturday night, BSI told Die Welt. The German unit of the Russian oil giant is obliged—alongside other companies operating so-called critical infrastructure—to report such incidents to the cyber security watchdog. BSI has offered to Rosneft Deutschland support in analysis and restoring the systems, Die Welt reports.

Security sources suspect that the hacker collective "Anonymous" was behind the attack, which is not affecting Rosneft's ongoing business. However, the systems are affected, with various processes being disrupted, including the possibility of closing contracts, Die Welt reports.

After Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February, the "Anonymous" group said it was launching a "cyber war" against Russia. The hacker group has claimed it had hacked the websites of gas giant Gazprom, the state-controlled RT news agency, and many government agencies in Russia and Belarus, including the Kremlin's website.

After the cyberattack on Rosneft's German unit, the German watchdog BSI issued a cyber security warning to other companies in the oil industry in the country, Die Welt reported. Supply of petroleum hasn't been disrupted, according to the newspaper's report, which added that Rosneft Deutschland had not responded to a request for comment.

Early last month, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, operations at the oil terminals of some of northwest Europe's biggest ports – including Germany's Hamburg – were disrupted by a large-scale cyberattack. Antwerp in Belgium—Europe's second-largest port after Rotterdam—and the major German port Hamburg were among those targeted in the cyberattack.

The disruption to oil terminal operations at major ports in northwest Europe came days after a cyberattack on a German oil storage and logistics firm disrupted fuel supply chains in Germany, where supermajor Shell was forced to reroute supply to alternative depots.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tajikistan’s Economy Is Feeling The Sting Of Russia’s Ruble Collapse

Next Post

Russia Is Offering India Crude Oil And Commodities At A Steep Discount

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
$4 Gasoline Could Lead To Demand Destruction In The U.S.

$4 Gasoline Could Lead To Demand Destruction In The U.S.


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With The Green Energy Revolution

 Alt text

Europe Can Survive Next Winter Without Russian Gas
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com