Major Northwest Europe Oil Terminals Disrupted By Cyberattack

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.60 +0.34 +0.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.74 +0.27 +0.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.861 -0.640 -11.63%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.791 +0.022 +0.78%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.611 +0.004 +0.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.08 -1.00 -1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.18 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 85.36 -0.49 -0.57%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.611 +0.004 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 88.42 +0.92 +1.05%
Graph up Murban 3 days 90.09 +0.71 +0.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.33 -1.11 -1.31%
Graph down Basra Light 65 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 91.66 -1.13 -1.22%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 90.08 -1.00 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.08 -1.00 -1.10%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.58 -0.78 -0.85%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.18 -0.28 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 73.54 +0.10 +0.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 75.41 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 87.26 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 88.66 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 85.86 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 82.86 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 82.86 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 86.16 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 88.26 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 82.86 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 84.75 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 78.50 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.08 +0.78 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 82.21 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 86.16 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 86.16 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 84.75 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 78.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 90.45 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 18 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 7 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 21 hours Proof That Natural Gas is the Least Expensive Fuel in the World
  • 1 day "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 1 day Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency
  • 20 hours Power Supply Summer Squeeze
  • 3 days Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say

Breaking News:

Shell Ready To Ship More Gas To Europe If Russia-Ukraine Crisis Escalates

Russia’s Oil Output Could Peak In 2023

Russia’s Oil Output Could Peak In 2023

Russia is rushing to raise…

Oil Rises Further On Bullish EIA Inventory Data

Oil Rises Further On Bullish EIA Inventory Data

Oil prices climbed today after…

Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry

Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry

Colombia’s already-struggling oil industry is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Major Northwest Europe Oil Terminals Disrupted By Cyberattack

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 03, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
  • Large scale cyberattack disrupts operations at oil terminals in North-West Europe
  • Germany's Hamburg and at least six other oil terminals in the Netherlands and Belgium seem to be affected by the cyberattack
Join Our Community

Operations at the oil terminals of some of northwest Europe's biggest ports have been disrupted by a large-scale cyberattack, brokers and authorities told AFP on Thursday.  

Antwerp in Belgium—Europe's second-largest port after Rotterdam—and the major German port Hamburg were among those targeted in the cyberattack.

"There was a cyber attack at various terminals, quite some terminals are disrupted," Jelle Vreeman, a senior broker at Rotterdam-based Riverlake, told AFP.

"Their software is being hijacked and they can't process barges. Basically, the operational system is down," Vreeman added.

With the systems down, the oil terminals are unable to process tankers and barges unloading oil and oil products.

Germany's Hamburg and at least six other oil terminals in the Netherlands and Belgium seem to be affected by the cyberattack, Euronews and AFP report.

Company IT systems are being affected at the major oil trading hub Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp, which appears to be one of the main victims of the cyberattack.

Germany is investigating a cyberattack that has targeted oil facilities in what could be a possible ransomware attack, prosecutors told AFP. Europol, the EU's police agency, has offered to help German authorities with the investigation.

The disruption to oil terminal operations at major ports in northwest Europe comes days after a cyberattack on a German oil storage and logistics firm disrupted fuel supply chains in Germany, where supermajor Shell was forced to reroute supply to alternative depots.

Shell was able to "reroute to alternative supply depots for the time being," a spokesperson for Shell's German unit, Shell Deutschland GmbH, said in a statement on Tuesday as carried by Reuters.

A few days earlier, oil supply and logistics firms Oiltanking Deutschland GmbH and oil trading firm Mabanaft, both of which are subsidiaries of Hamburg-based group Marquard & Bahls, were victims of a cyberattack that affected their IT systems.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day
Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets

Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets
The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output

The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output
Permian Average Well Production Is Set To Break Records In 2022

Permian Average Well Production Is Set To Break Records In 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com