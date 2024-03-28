Rosneft Refinery Offline Following Ukrainian Drone Attack

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.81 +1.46 +1.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 87.36 +1.27 +1.48%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.88 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.726 +0.008 +0.47%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.737 +0.052 +1.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.76 -0.66 -0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%
Chart Mars US 146 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.737 +0.052 +1.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.83 -0.94 -1.10%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.58 -1.01 -1.17%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.63 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph down Basra Light 849 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.10 -0.75 -0.86%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 87.76 -0.66 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.76 -0.66 -0.75%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.46 -0.69 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 302 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 66.60 -0.27 -0.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 83.50 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 81.75 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 76.35 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 74.10 -0.27 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 74.10 -0.27 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 73.60 -0.27 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 82.35 -0.27 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 74.00 -0.27 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 71.58 -0.27 -0.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.10 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 76.68 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.75 -0.50 -0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 85.65 +1.02 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

Citigroup Says 42% of Clients Have No Energy Transition Plan

Taxpayer Money Funds EV Infrastructure Push Despite Slow Adoption

Taxpayer Money Funds EV Infrastructure Push Despite Slow Adoption

Illinois' goal of having one…

Azerbaijan Charts New Energy Course Amid Caspian Uncertainty

Azerbaijan Charts New Energy Course Amid Caspian Uncertainty

Azerbaijan seeks to capitalize on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Rosneft Refinery Offline Following Ukrainian Drone Attack

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 28, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT

A refinery in southwestern Russia owned and operated by state oil giant Rosneft has been taken offline and all production stopped, due to damage following a drone attack from Ukraine last week, Reuters reported on Thursday, quoting sources in the industry. 

Rosneft’s Kuibyshev oil refinery in the region of Samara on the Volga River was hit by a drone attack this weekend and had already halted half of its crude processing capacity after one of the two primary crude refining units at the facility caught fire.   

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on oil refineries in Russia in recent weeks, which have reduced Russian refining capacity, and which, reportedly, have the White House concerned about rising international prices.

The United States has repeatedly urged Ukraine to halt its drone attacks on Russian oil refineries due to Washington’s assessment that the strikes could lead to Russian retaliation and push up global oil prices, the Financial Times reported last week, citing sources familiar with the exchange.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries in recent weeks have taken out as much as 600,000 barrels in daily processing capacity in Russia, according to commodity trading major Gunvor.

“It is significant because obviously this is gonna hit the distillate exports straight away,” Gunvor chief executive Torbjörn Törnqvist told Bloomberg on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston last week.  

“So that will probably take down exports by a couple of hundred thousand barrels, so to me, it’s a distillate problem,” the executive added.

According to Reuters estimates, the amount of Russian oil refining capacity that has been taken offline due to Ukrainian drone strikes is 14% of Russia’s total refining capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calculations show that 900,000 barrels per day of refining capacity have been taken offline by drone strikes, Reuters reported on Tuesday. This includes Lukoil’s Norsi and Volgograd refineries, and Rosneft’s Kuibyshev and Ryazan refineries, among others.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Kenya and Uganda End Oil Imports Dispute

Next Post

Asian Imports of Russian Crude Oil to Hit a 10-Month High in March

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com