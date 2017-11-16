Rosneft Announces Completion Of World’s Longest Well

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55.31 +0.17 +0.31%
Brent Crude 61.31 -0.05 -0.08%
Natural Gas 3.076 +0.02 +0.75%
Mars US 57.50 +0.08 +0.14%
Opec Basket 59.79 -0.73 -1.21%
Urals 59.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 61.28 -0.19 -0.31%
Bonny Light 62.12 -0.16 -0.26%
Mexican Basket 52.62 -0.12 -0.23%
Marine 59.88 +0.40 +0.67%
Murban 62.68 +0.45 +0.72%
Iran Heavy Crude 58.93 -0.08 -0.14%
Basra Light 57.18 -0.24 -0.42%
Saharan Blend 61.47 -0.18 -0.29%
Girassol 61.82 -0.16 -0.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 40.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.50 -0.25 -0.48%
Giddings 45.25 -0.25 -0.55%
ANS West Coast 61.68 -1.38 -2.19%
West Texas Sour 49.09 -0.19 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 53.04 -0.19 -0.36%
Oklahoma Sweet 51.59 -0.19 -0.37%
Kansas Common 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 62.78 -0.37 -0.59%
Rosneft announced the successful completion of the world’s longest well in the Sea of Okhotsk today, according to a new report from World Oil.

The Orlan platform finished the 15,000 -horizontal completion, creating a world record for the measurement. Since the Sakhalin-1 project began, the project has drilled nine of the world’s ten longest wells.

Sakhalin-1 is operated by ExxonMobil.

While output at oil sites operated by foreign oil majors under production-sharing agreements dropped by 39 percent in September over August, Russian companies boosted their domestic oil production. Output at the biggest oil firm Rosneft increased 1.2 percent to 3.82 million bpd, and production at no.2 Lukoil inched up 0.7 percent to 1.64 million bpd, according to Energy Ministry data, cited by Reuters.

Russia’s pledge in the OPEC/non-OPEC deal is to shave off 300,000 bpd from the October 2016 level, which was the highest in almost 30 years.

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on September 21 that Russia would exceed its share of the output cuts for September, due to maintenance works.

“We are well below, due to maintenance works at some of our enterprises, including Sakhalin-1,” TASS news agency quoted Novak as telling reporters a few weeks ago. 

Related: Falling Iraqi Oil Output Drags OPEC Production Down

Non-OPEC Russia, like OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia and most of the other cartel members entered the joint deal at a very high level of production, which took much of the sting out of the cuts. In the last quarter of 2016, Russia’s production hit a post-Soviet era high, while year over year in 2016, production grew to 10.96 million bpd, from 10.72 million bpd in 2015.

As for Exxon’s Russian adventures, sanctions have forced the American major to lose money from revenues generated by its ongoing Russian projects, such as the flagship project Sakhalin-1 and a number of joint ventures with Rosneft. It also lost future revenues. Another Arctic venture alone was valued at $500 billion in total investments.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

