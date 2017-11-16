Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55.14 -0.19 -0.34%
Brent Crude 61.40 -0.47 -0.76%
Natural Gas 3.053 -0.03 -0.88%
Mars US 57.50 +0.08 +0.14%
Opec Basket 59.79 -0.73 -1.21%
Urals 59.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 61.28 -0.19 -0.31%
Louisiana Light 61.28 -0.19 -0.31%
Bonny Light 62.28 +0.40 +0.65%
Mexican Basket 52.62 -0.12 -0.23%
Natural Gas 3.053 -0.03 -0.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 59.48 -1.25 -2.06%
Murban 62.23 -1.25 -1.97%
Iran Heavy Crude 59.01 +0.33 +0.56%
Basra Light 57.42 -0.38 -0.66%
Saharan Blend 61.65 +0.37 +0.60%
Bonny Light 62.28 +0.40 +0.65%
Bonny Light 62.28 +0.40 +0.65%
Girassol 61.98 +0.30 +0.49%
Opec Basket 59.79 -0.73 -1.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.01 -0.14 -0.35%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 61.28 -0.19 -0.31%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.50 -0.25 -0.48%
Giddings 45.25 -0.25 -0.55%
ANS West Coast 61.68 -1.38 -2.19%
West Texas Sour 49.09 -0.19 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 53.04 -0.19 -0.36%
Eagle Ford 53.04 -0.19 -0.36%
Oklahoma Sweet 51.59 -0.19 -0.37%
Kansas Common 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 62.78 -0.37 -0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Ecuador Won’t Ask Exemption From OPEC Oil Production Cuts
  • 5 hours Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Proposes To Ditch Oil Stocks
  • 6 hours Ecuador Seeks To Clear Schlumberger Debt By End-November
  • 8 hours Santos Admits It Rejected $7.2B Takeover Bid
  • 14 hours U.S. Senate Panel Votes To Open Alaskan Refuge To Drilling
  • 19 hours Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol
  • 1 day Oil And Gas M&A Deal Appetite Highest Since 2013
  • 1 day Russian Hackers Target British Energy Industry
  • 1 day Venezuela Signs $3.15B Debt Restructuring Deal With Russia
  • 1 day DOJ: Protestors Interfering With Pipeline Construction Will Be Prosecuted
  • 1 day Lower Oil Prices Benefit European Refiners
  • 1 day World’s Biggest Private Equity Firm Raises $1 Billion To Invest In Oil
  • 2 days Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories
  • 2 days Iraq Oil Revenue Not Enough For Sustainable Development
  • 2 days Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production
  • 2 days Shell: Four Oil Platforms Shut In Gulf Of Mexico After Fire
  • 2 days OPEC To Recruit New Members To Fight Market Imbalance
  • 2 days Green Groups Want Norway’s Arctic Oil Drilling Licenses Canceled
  • 3 days Venezuelan Oil Output Drops To Lowest In 28 Years
  • 3 days Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts
  • 3 days GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets
  • 3 days Eni To Address Barents Sea Regulatory Breaches By Dec 11
  • 3 days Saudi Aramco To Invest $300 Billion In Upstream Projects
  • 3 days Aramco To List Shares In Hong Kong ‘For Sure’
  • 3 days BP CEO Sees Venezuela As Oil’s Wildcard
  • 3 days Iran Denies Involvement In Bahrain Oil Pipeline Blast
  • 6 days The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea
  • 6 days Baghdad Agrees To Ship Kirkuk Oil To Iran
  • 6 days Another Group Joins Niger Delta Avengers’ Ceasefire Boycott
  • 6 days Italy Looks To Phase Out Coal-Fired Electricity By 2025
  • 6 days Kenya Set To Give Local Communities Greater Share Of Oil Revenues
  • 6 days Rosneft, China To Deepen Strategic Cooperation
  • 6 days New York Listing Unlikely For Aramco IPO
  • 7 days China To Invest $83B In U.S. Shale
  • 7 days Aramco To Spend $100 Billion In Capital Expenditures Next Year
  • 7 days Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 7 days Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 7 days Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 7 days PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer
  • 7 days UK To Provide $2B Loan Guarantee To Saudi Aramco

Breaking News:

Ecuador Won’t Ask Exemption From OPEC Oil Production Cuts

Can Russia Break Its Oil Dependence?

Can Russia Break Its Oil Dependence?

Russia’s economic growth is struggling,…

Putin Aims To Profit From China’s Silk Road Initiative

Putin Aims To Profit From China’s Silk Road Initiative

Despite U.S. sanctions on Russian…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Ecuador Won’t Ask Exemption From OPEC Oil Production Cuts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 16, 2017, 3:21 PM CST Yasuni rig

Ecuador has temporarily shelved its idea to ask from OPEC later this month to be exempt from its share of the production cuts, because the cartel’s supply restrictions are successfully propping up oil prices, Ecuador’s Oil Minister Carlos Perez said on Thursday.

“For now we are not going to submit the request. We’ll analyze along with OPEC’s members which alternatives they can offer. For sustaining prices, we have to support OPEC’s measures, which are so far succeeding,” Perez said in a press conference, as carried by Reuters.

Ecuador started voicing its intentions to abandon the OPEC deal just six months into the production cuts, claiming that it needs the oil revenues to offset some of its fiscal burden.

The country has pledged to cut 26,000 bpd as part of the deal, so its actual contribution to the cuts is not terribly significant, but its rebel position six months into the production restriction agreement had analysts worried that the pact was starting to fall apart.

Ecuador pumps around 530,000 bpd of oil and is OPEC’s third-smallest producer after Equatorial Guinea and Gabon. Ecuador’s oil production was 541,000 bpd in October—7,100 bpd higher than in September, according to OPEC’s secondary sources.

In August, Minister Perez said that that his country was planning to cap its crude oil production at 541,000 bpd so as to not undermine the cartel’s cuts too much.

Related: Saudi Sheikdown: Arrested Royals Offered A Deal - Your Money For Your Freedom

Last month, Perez said that Ecuador would ask OPEC in November for an exemption from the cuts, because lower oil prices had caused fiscal problems. Ecuador was looking to get the support of Saudi Arabia and Venezuela for its request, Perez said in October.

Now the Andean nation says it won’t be seeking exemption, so it either didn’t get the necessary Saudi support, or is happy with the recent rally in oil prices.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Proposes To Ditch Oil Stocks

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

 Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Alt text

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Alt text

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

 Alt text

Is Infinite Clean Energy Near?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com