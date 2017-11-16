Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55.32 +0.18 +0.33%
Brent Crude 61.21 -0.15 -0.24%
Natural Gas 3.067 +0.01 +0.46%
Mars US 57.50 +0.08 +0.14%
Opec Basket 59.79 -0.73 -1.21%
Urals 59.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 61.28 -0.19 -0.31%
Bonny Light 62.12 -0.16 -0.26%
Mexican Basket 52.62 -0.12 -0.23%
Marine 59.88 +0.40 +0.67%
Murban 62.68 +0.45 +0.72%
Iran Heavy Crude 58.93 -0.08 -0.14%
Basra Light 57.18 -0.24 -0.42%
Saharan Blend 61.47 -0.18 -0.29%
Girassol 61.82 -0.16 -0.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 40.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.50 -0.25 -0.48%
Giddings 45.25 -0.25 -0.55%
ANS West Coast 61.68 -1.38 -2.19%
West Texas Sour 49.09 -0.19 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 53.04 -0.19 -0.36%
Oklahoma Sweet 51.59 -0.19 -0.37%
Kansas Common 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 62.78 -0.37 -0.59%
All Charts
  • 10 mins Obscure Dutch Firm Wins Venezuelan Oil Block As Debt Tensions Mount
  • 4 hours Rosneft Announces Completion Of World’s Longest Well
  • 7 hours Ecuador Won’t Ask Exemption From OPEC Oil Production Cuts
  • 10 hours Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Proposes To Ditch Oil Stocks
  • 12 hours Ecuador Seeks To Clear Schlumberger Debt By End-November
  • 13 hours Santos Admits It Rejected $7.2B Takeover Bid
  • 19 hours U.S. Senate Panel Votes To Open Alaskan Refuge To Drilling
  • 1 day Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol
  • 1 day Oil And Gas M&A Deal Appetite Highest Since 2013
  • 1 day Russian Hackers Target British Energy Industry
  • 1 day Venezuela Signs $3.15B Debt Restructuring Deal With Russia
  • 1 day DOJ: Protestors Interfering With Pipeline Construction Will Be Prosecuted
  • 1 day Lower Oil Prices Benefit European Refiners
  • 2 days World’s Biggest Private Equity Firm Raises $1 Billion To Invest In Oil
  • 2 days Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories
  • 2 days Iraq Oil Revenue Not Enough For Sustainable Development
  • 2 days Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production
  • 2 days Shell: Four Oil Platforms Shut In Gulf Of Mexico After Fire
  • 2 days OPEC To Recruit New Members To Fight Market Imbalance
  • 3 days Green Groups Want Norway’s Arctic Oil Drilling Licenses Canceled
  • 3 days Venezuelan Oil Output Drops To Lowest In 28 Years
  • 3 days Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts
  • 3 days GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets
  • 3 days Eni To Address Barents Sea Regulatory Breaches By Dec 11
  • 3 days Saudi Aramco To Invest $300 Billion In Upstream Projects
  • 3 days Aramco To List Shares In Hong Kong ‘For Sure’
  • 3 days BP CEO Sees Venezuela As Oil’s Wildcard
  • 4 days Iran Denies Involvement In Bahrain Oil Pipeline Blast
  • 6 days The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea
  • 6 days Baghdad Agrees To Ship Kirkuk Oil To Iran
  • 6 days Another Group Joins Niger Delta Avengers’ Ceasefire Boycott
  • 6 days Italy Looks To Phase Out Coal-Fired Electricity By 2025
  • 6 days Kenya Set To Give Local Communities Greater Share Of Oil Revenues
  • 6 days Rosneft, China To Deepen Strategic Cooperation
  • 7 days New York Listing Unlikely For Aramco IPO
  • 7 days China To Invest $83B In U.S. Shale
  • 7 days Aramco To Spend $100 Billion In Capital Expenditures Next Year
  • 7 days Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 7 days Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 7 days Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns

Obscure Dutch Firm Wins Venezuelan Oil Block As Debt Tensions Mount

While the world makes dramatic…

Obscure Dutch Firm Wins Venezuelan Oil Block As Debt Tensions Mount

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Nov 16, 2017, 10:00 PM CST Venezuela

An obscure Dutch firm will manage the Junin 10 oil block in the Orinoco Belt region, according to a new announcement from a struggling Venezuela.

A new Reuters report says the deal was made on Thursday, giving Stichting Administratiekantoor Inversiones Petroleras Iberoamericanas a 40-percent stake in the block via a joint venture called Petrosur.

PDVSA, a state-run giant, says the block could produce up to 200,000 barrels per day once fully developed. Both Statoil and Total have offered to work on the block before, but PDVSA has refused their offers.

PDVSA leadership has bypassed a required vote in the National Assembly to approve the deal. The congress is controlled by forces opposed to President Nicolas Maduro’s regime, prompting the bypass.

Russia is throwing a lifeline to defaulting Venezuela after the two countries signed on Wednesday a deal to restructure $3.15 billion worth of Venezuelan debt owed to Moscow. News of the deal broke days after Maduro held meetings with creditors to refinance $60 billion in national debt.

Under the terms of the deal that Russia’s Finance Ministry announced today, Venezuela will be repaying the debt over the next ten years, of which the first six years include “minimal payments”.      

“The debt relief provided to the republic from the restructuring of its liabilities will allow funds to be allocated for the country’s economic development, to improve the debtor’s solvency and increase the chances of all creditors to recoup loans granted earlier to Venezuela,” the Russian ministry said.

Related: Houthi Rebels Threaten To Attack Saudi Oil Tankers

However, the deal doesn’t include funds that Venezuelan companies—including state oil firm PDVSA—have borrowed from Russia, Venezuelan Economy and Finance Minister Simon Zerpa said, as quoted by Reuters.

Russia, as well as China, are the main sources of funds for the Venezuelan regime now that the U.S. slapped a series of sanctions on Venezuela’s government and its oil company PDVSA, including on issuance of new debt.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



