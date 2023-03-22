Robust EV Demand Sends Argentina’s Mining Exports To A 10-Year High

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 69.06 -0.61 -0.88%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.69 -0.63 -0.84%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.13 +1.55 +2.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.274 -0.074 -3.15%
Graph down Gasoline 28 mins 2.521 -0.018 -0.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.46 +0.95 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.46 +0.95 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.14 +1.49 +2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.77 -3.34 -4.51%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 69.23 +1.94 +2.88%
Chart Gasoline 28 mins 2.521 -0.018 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.05 +3.40 +4.88%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.08 +3.69 +5.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 71.72 +1.96 +2.81%
Graph down Basra Light 477 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.03 +1.63 +2.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 74.14 +1.49 +2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.14 +1.49 +2.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.50 +1.64 +2.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.77 -3.34 -4.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.95 +2.16 +4.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 30 mins 48.42 +1.85 +3.97%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 30 mins 71.82 +1.85 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 30 mins 70.07 +1.85 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 30 mins 67.22 +1.85 +2.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 30 mins 63.92 +1.85 +2.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 30 mins 63.92 +1.85 +2.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 30 mins 65.22 +1.85 +2.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 30 mins 74.17 +1.85 +2.56%
Chart Central Alberta 30 mins 63.52 +1.85 +3.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.46 +0.95 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.00 +0.75 +1.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 57.75 +0.75 +1.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 70.84 -1.39 -1.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 60.17 +0.90 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 64.12 +0.90 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.12 +0.90 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.00 +0.75 +1.19%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.95 +0.90 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 23 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 23 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas

Breaking News:

Robust EV Demand Sends Argentina’s Mining Exports To A 10-Year High

Reopening Of Chinese Economy Spurs Gold Buying Spree

Reopening Of Chinese Economy Spurs Gold Buying Spree

The latest data from the…

America’s LNG Boom Has Grown Too Big Too Fast

America’s LNG Boom Has Grown Too Big Too Fast

The US's record-breaking LNG export…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Robust EV Demand Sends Argentina’s Mining Exports To A 10-Year High

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 22, 2023, 1:31 AM CDT

Exports of mined commodities from Argentina hit the highest in 10 years in 2022 driven by demand for EV battery metals, notably lithium.

Argentina made $3.86 billion from mined commodity exports last year, Reuters reported, citing government data, with lithium exports alone skyrocketing by 234% in 2022. The battery metal accounted for almost 20% of Argentina’s mining exports.

Argentina has the world’s third-largest lithium reserves, which represent 9% of global reserves. Together with Chile and Bolivia, the country accounts for 60% of the world’s lithium reserves.

JP Morgan has estimated that thanks to its lithium riches, Argentina could become the third-largest producer of the metal by 2030.

Indeed, there is no sign of lithium demand subsiding: in the first two months of this year, Argentina’s exports of the metal were more than twice the amount it exported in January and February 2022, with the February exports bringing in a record $58 million in revenue, Reuters noted.

Argentina’s economy ministry expects lithium export revenues this year hitting $6 billion this year, with two new projects scheduled to begin production soon and two more expanding to boost output as well.

While the long-term outlook for lithium—and EVs—appears to be still robust, lithium prices have recently taken a dive as demand for EVs weakens and sales decline. The sales decline was a result of high prices but with lithium available in abundance, these prices might come down, making EVs more affordable and spurring renewed demand.

Meanwhile, however, some carmakers are exploring a future in which EV batteries won’t feature lithium at all. This could compromise any potential export growth plans by Argentina and its lithium-rich neighbors if it pans out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet challenger technology normally takes quite a while to go from the lab to the market and it has to prove superiority to incumbent technology, which has not yet happened in the battery space despite numerous reports of breakthroughs in alternative technologies to the lithium-ion one used in EVs today.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Crude Oil Inventories Build Again, But Products Draw

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com