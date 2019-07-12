Rising Vaca Muerta Shale Output Makes Argentina LNG Exporter

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 4 hours 60.21 +0.01 +0.02%
Brent Crude 3 hours 66.72 +0.20 +0.30%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.453 +0.037 +1.53%
Mars US 3 hours 63.61 +0.71 +1.13%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.10 +1.75 +2.72%
Urals 2 days 63.05 +2.20 +3.62%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.28 +2.96 +4.75%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.28 +2.96 +4.75%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.51 -0.18 -0.27%
Mexican Basket 3 days 62.32 +3.14 +5.31%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.453 +0.037 +1.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 65.94 +0.07 +0.11%
Murban 20 hours 67.29 -0.04 -0.06%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 59.99 -0.25 -0.42%
Basra Light 20 hours 67.86 +0.05 +0.07%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 65.69 -0.35 -0.53%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.51 -0.18 -0.27%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.51 -0.18 -0.27%
Girassol 20 hours 67.82 -0.41 -0.60%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.10 +1.75 +2.72%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 42.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 48.55 -0.23 -0.47%
Canadian Condensate 25 days 55.85 -0.23 -0.41%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 60.70 -0.23 -0.38%
Sweet Crude 1 day 56.05 -0.23 -0.41%
Peace Sour 1 day 54.20 -0.23 -0.42%
Peace Sour 1 day 54.20 -0.23 -0.42%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 56.20 -0.23 -0.41%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 61.15 -0.23 -0.37%
Central Alberta 1 day 55.70 -0.23 -0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 65.28 +2.96 +4.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 56.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 50.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.71 +2.30 +3.41%
West Texas Sour 2 days 54.15 -0.23 -0.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.10 -0.23 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.10 -0.23 -0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 56.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 3 days 50.75 +2.75 +5.73%
Buena Vista 3 days 71.31 +2.60 +3.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 7 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 12 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 30 mins NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 13 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 20 mins Alliance: Ford - VW Extend Multibillion-Dollar Alliance To Electric, Automated Cars
  • 55 mins It's About Time: Labor Secretary Acosta Resigns Amid Epstein Deal Scrutiny
  • 21 hours NYT: Mass Immigration Roundups in U.S. to Start Sunday
  • 21 hours He Saved Maduro? Putin Says He Hopes Venezuela Talks Will Normalize Situation
  • 18 hours Norway's Already In Future: Electric Cars Grab Almost Half Of Sales
  • 6 hours Magic & Wonders of Shale: Plastics, Petchem, Low Energy Costs, Exports, JOBS JOBS JOBS- The world’s biggest oil and chemical companies are about to unleash a tidal wave of plastic raw materials by the mid-2020s
  • 8 hours The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint
  • 1 day LA Solar Power/Storage Contract
  • 2 days Powell Signals That Rate Cut Could Be Coming Soon
  • 19 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 1 day Sound Of Rattling Weapons: Iran's Zarif Calls On UK To Immediately Release Captured Oil Tanker

Breaking News:

Pentagon Looks To Break China’s Monopoly On Rare Earth Minerals

Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom

Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom

The U.S. shale boom and…

Global Intelligence Report – 10th July 2019

Global Intelligence Report – 10th July 2019

ExxonMobil’s generous royalty deal with…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Rising Vaca Muerta Shale Output Makes Argentina LNG Exporter

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 12, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT Vaca Muerta

Growing natural gas production from the Vaca Muerta shale play has recently helped Argentina to export its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo and to resume pipeline natural gas exports to its neighbors Brazil and Chile, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Friday.  

Argentina was a net exporter of natural gas between 1990 and 2007, but with declines in natural gas production from mature fields, the country became a net importer of natural gas in 2008.

The shale gas production from the Vaca Muerta formation has been steadily rising in recent years and has been the main contributor to the to the country’s natural gas production.

Thanks to Vaca Muerta’s output, which accounts for some 23 percent of Argentina’s total gross natural gas production, Argentina shipped in June its first LNG cargo from the offshore Tango floating liquefaction unit (FLNG).

According to the EIA, Tango FLNG has a production capacity of 500,000 metric tons (0.07 Bcf/d) of LNG and is expected to produce up to eight LNG-export cargoes annually. However, Argentina’s LNG export growth will need investments in pipelines and onshore liquefaction facilities or the use of more FLNG units, the EIA noted. 

After becoming a net natural gas importer in 2008, Argentina imported both pipeline and LNG throughout the year. But as natural gas production has been growing, in the past two years Argentina imported LNG only in the cooler months, March through October.

“Argentina will likely continue importing LNG during cooler months until additional pipeline infrastructure is built to deliver growing shale production to major demand centers,” the EIA said.

Argentina could become a major LNG supplier to Asian markets because Argentina’s peak LNG potential in the southern hemisphere’s summer coincides with strong demand in Asia in the northern hemisphere’s winter, Wood Mackenzie said last month.

Vaca Muerta has been one of the few bright spots in shale gas production outside the United States, but it hasn’t come even close to replicating the U.S. shale revolution. Now developers are turning their attention to exporting natural gas and to tapping more oil in the Vaca Muerta formation.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

UK Sends Another Warship To Gulf After Iran Tried To Block Oil Tanker

Next Post

Pentagon Looks To Break China’s Monopoly On Rare Earth Minerals

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

Why OPEC+ Will Outlive Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com