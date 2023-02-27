Rio Tinto Signs Iron Deal With One Of China’s Top Steelmakers

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.59 -0.73 -0.96%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.31 -0.85 -1.02%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.60 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.713 +0.165 +6.48%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.375 +0.016 +0.69%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.69 +0.93 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.69 +0.93 +1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.04 +1.51 +1.88%
Chart Mars US 3 days 74.87 +1.13 +1.53%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.375 +0.016 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 81.37 +2.03 +2.56%
Graph up Murban 4 days 82.94 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.65 +0.96 +1.24%
Graph down Basra Light 455 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 82.95 +0.79 +0.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.38 +0.97 +1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.04 +1.51 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 60.52 +0.86 +1.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 55.07 +0.93 +1.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 78.47 +0.93 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 76.72 +0.93 +1.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 73.87 +0.93 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 70.57 +0.93 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 70.57 +0.93 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 71.87 +0.93 +1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 80.82 +0.93 +1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 70.17 +0.93 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.69 +0.93 +1.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.75 +1.00 +1.39%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 66.50 +1.00 +1.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 77.48 -2.24 -2.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 68.85 +0.93 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.80 +0.93 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.80 +0.93 +1.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.75 +1.00 +1.39%
Chart Kansas Common 33 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.98 +0.93 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 9 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 14 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Mexico's Oil Giant Reports Staggering Losses

Fears Mount Of Russia Making A Move On Moldova

Fears Mount Of Russia Making A Move On Moldova

Fears are mounting that Russia…

UK Oil And Gas Industry Warns Windfall Tax Will Hurt Energy Security

UK Oil And Gas Industry Warns Windfall Tax Will Hurt Energy Security

The UK oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Related News

Rio Tinto Signs Iron Deal With One Of China’s Top Steelmakers

By Ag Metal Miner - Feb 27, 2023, 1:30 PM CST

Via AG Metal Miner

 

New developments continue to signal coming improvements in Chinese steel production. Among these is a forecast of prospects for the country’s vehicle sector and shipyards. This would ultimately thaw out the Sino-Australian relationship.

One of the world’s biggest steelmakers, China’s Baowu Steel Group Corp., is keen to seek closer ties with Aussie iron ore miner Rio Tinto. This comes as Chinese iron ore continues to rebound. In fact, a report from Bloomberg detailed Baowu Chairman Chen Derong’s recent meeting with Rio officials. During the meetup, Derong made it clear his company wants to benefit from efforts to repair trade relations between China and Australia.

After two years of diplomatic spats, Beijing resumed some shipments from Australia earlier this month.

Australia and China Looking to Improve Strained Relations

News hit that the Australian government had permitted a joint iron ore project between Rio Tinto and Baowu. According to the media outlet “The Australian,” the move represents the biggest Chinese investment in Australia since 2019. Meanwhile, the Global Times detailed how Australia’s Albanese government approved the AU $2 billion ($1.38 billion) iron ore joint venture. In September 2022, Rio Tinto announced that it would invest AU $1.3 billion into the Western Range iron ore project. Moreover, the deal specified that Rio Tinto would hold a 54% share in the operation, with Baowu holding the remaining stock.

Western Range’s annual production capacity of 25 million tons should help sustain production of the Pilbara Blend from Rio Tinto’s existing Paraburdoo mining hub. Pilbara Blend products are known for their high-grade quality and consistency. According to the miner’s website, they currently comprise about 70% of Rio Tinto’s iron ore product portfolio. Experts agree that the project represents a new chapter in China-Australia trade relations.

Chinese Firms Remain Confident in Future Steel Production

Days ago, delegates at the China Iron and Steel Association’s (CISA) membership conference told the Global Times that China’s steel industry would remain healthy. In addition to this, representatives cited pent-up demand following the nation’s downgraded epidemic response. They added that the government’s efforts to stabilize supplies and reduce price should provide a boon as well.

The report quoted CISA’s Executive Chair He Wenbo as saying that the steel sector will trend higher in 2023. Wenbo believes the industry will enjoy added support from a stabilized real estate market. Other beneficial factors include the recovery of other steel-consuming industries, including autos, ships, and home appliances. In addition to this, experts now anticipate that the import of iron ore and coking coal from nations like Australia will increase.

Meanwhile, China Steel Corp said it would hike domestic steel prices by up to $39.59 (NT $1,200) per ton for delivery next month. Furthermore, chief reasons for the increase are rising raw material costs and new demand in global markets. Moreover, a report in the Taipei Times projected a pickup in the market for the second quarter. That source cited increasing costs of iron ore and coking coal, new demand in post-COVID China, and Beijing’s tightening control on crude steel production.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, China Steel continues to argue that its pricing increases are in line with global competitors. Chief among these are US-based Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and Nucor Corp., South Korean Hyundai Steel Co., and the Baowu Steel Group Ltd. China Steel’s recent price increases follow comparable actions in December last year and last month. At the time, the company cited a strong restocking demand for steel used in machinery, appliances, and automobiles.

By Sohrab Darabshaw

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s Lukoil Looks To Sell Stake In Offshore Oil And Gas Field

Next Post

Russia’s Lukoil Looks To Sell Stake In Offshore Oil And Gas Field

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com