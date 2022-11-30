Reuters Survey: OPEC Cut 710,00 Bpd In November

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 40 mins 80.55 +2.35 +3.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 85.43 +2.40 +2.89%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 84.51 -1.12 -1.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 40 mins 6.930 -0.305 -4.22%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.419 +0.086 +3.70%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%
Chart Mars US 1 day 73.40 +0.96 +1.33%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.419 +0.086 +3.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.85 +4.36 +5.78%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.24 +4.16 +4.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.31 +0.91 +1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 366 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.27 +1.17 +1.44%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.69 +0.84 +1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 803 days 49.42 +1.01 +2.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 56.95 +0.96 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 80.35 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 78.60 +0.96 +1.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 75.75 +0.96 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 72.45 +0.96 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 72.45 +0.96 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 73.75 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 82.70 +0.96 +1.17%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 72.05 +0.96 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.25 +1.00 +1.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 85.37 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.00 +0.96 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 15 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 5 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 9 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 14 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Reuters Survey: OPEC Cut 710,00 Bpd In November

Windfall Tax Puts Shell’s $30B UK Investment Plan At Risk

Windfall Tax Puts Shell’s $30B UK Investment Plan At Risk

Supermajor Shell will be re-evaluating…

Biden Quietly Approved 2 Million Bpd Texas Oil Terminal

Biden Quietly Approved 2 Million Bpd Texas Oil Terminal

Despite its clear anti-oil stance,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Reuters Survey: OPEC Cut 710,00 Bpd In November

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 30, 2022, 1:35 PM CST

Led by Gulf member states, OPEC oil output dropped in November in line with the OPEC+ pledge to cut output by 2 million barrels per day for the month, according to a Reuters survey released on Wednesday.

OPEC produced 29.01 million barrels per day in November, the survey reported, which is 710,000 bpd lower than production for October. 

Of the 2 million bpd OPEC+ output cut pledge, 1.27 million bpd was to be cut from the 10 original OPEC members, which saw November production fall by 720,000 bpd from October to November. 

According to the Reuters survey, that means that actual production is 800,000 bpd below the pledged November output target. That means over-compliance with the November pledge.

African producers such as Angola and Nigeria have lacked the capacity to produce more. 

Saudi Arabia cut its November output by 500,000 bpd compared to October, the survey found.

On December 4th, OPEC+ will meet for a virtual gathering to discuss future output policy. The fact that the meeting will be virtual has some analysts suggesting there will be no surprise changes to the cartel’s production policy as it waits to see what will happen on Monday with plans for a G7 price cap on Russian oil. 

Unnamed sources polled by Reuters earlier this week viewed a rollover of November cuts into December. 

Contrarily, sources quoted by Bloomberg suggested that further cuts might be discussed on Sunday. 

On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs said OPEC+ was highly likely to take further measures to stem a price decline to balance the market. 

However, since then, oil prices have pared losses from earlier in the week. 

At 1:51 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Brent crude oil was trading up 2.87% at $85.41 per barrel, while WTI was trading up 3.04% at $80.58 after having shed around 4% on Monday. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Natural Gas Starts Flowing Through New Baltic Pipe Project

Next Post

Centrica Sets Out To Develop A “UK Hydrogen Economy”

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia


Most Commented

Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

 Alt text

3 Things That Could Slow Down The Global Solar Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com