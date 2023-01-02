Reuters Poll Highlights Lower Oil Prices Amid Recession Fears

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 days 80.26 +1.86 +2.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 days 85.91 +2.45 +2.94%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.60 +2.44 +3.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 days 4.475 -0.084 -1.84%
Graph up Gasoline 3 days 2.478 +0.102 +4.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 11 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 3 days 75.26 +1.86 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 3 days 2.478 +0.102 +4.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 78.45 +1.11 +1.44%
Graph up Murban 3 days 81.55 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.52 +0.45 +0.58%
Graph down Basra Light 398 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 82.89 +0.68 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 3 days 81.68 +0.71 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 11 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 54.61 +1.91 +3.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 57.15 -0.56 -0.97%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 80.55 -0.56 -0.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 78.80 -0.56 -0.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 75.95 -0.56 -0.73%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 72.65 -0.56 -0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 72.65 -0.56 -0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 73.95 -0.56 -0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 82.90 -0.56 -0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 72.25 -0.56 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 81.49 +2.12 +2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 73.61 +2.04 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 85.44 +2.84 +3.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 10 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 14 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 15 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 17 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 19 days Wind droughts
  • 14 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Reuters Poll Highlights Lower Oil Prices Amid Recession Fears

Gazprom Eyes Fast-Growing Chinese Market As Its Exports Plunge By 50%

Gazprom Eyes Fast-Growing Chinese Market As Its Exports Plunge By 50%

Asia has become a priority…

Analysts Predict 1 Million Bpd Drop in Russian Crude Output

Analysts Predict 1 Million Bpd Drop in Russian Crude Output

The European Union’s ban on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Reuters Poll Highlights Lower Oil Prices Amid Recession Fears

By Alex Kimani - Jan 02, 2023, 9:30 AM CST

Oil prices will only gain slightly in 2023 thanks to a worsening global economic outlook as well as the latest COVID-19 outbreak in China, which will take a hit on oil demand. 

A survey of 30 economists and analysts have predicted for Reuters that Brent crude will average $89.37 a barrel in 2023, just 4% higher than current price of $85.91 per barrel and ~4.6% lower than the $93.65 consensus in a November survey. 

Brent averaged $99 per barrel in 2022. Meanwhile, the experts have predicted that U.S. crude will average $84.84 per barrel in 2023, lower than the previous month's $87.80 consensus.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We expect the world to slip into recession in early 2023 as the effects of high inflation and rising interest rates are felt," Bradley Saunders, assistant economist at Capital Economics, has told Reuters.

Another oil bear, Credit Suisse, says the selloff is not yet over.

ADVERTISEMENT

The market remains well below its 55-Day Moving Average and 200DMA at 89.01 and 100.67, and with medium-term momentum declining and global growth concerns looming, we think further weakness is likely to follow. Brent is likely in due course to see further downside towards the 61.8% retracement at 63.02, where we would have higher confidence of a more stable floor and for a consolidation phase to emerge.”

The Reuters poll contradicts a string of bullish analysis on oil in the past couple of weeks, including a $90/barrel prediction from Bank of America and a $100/barrel prediction from Ninepoint Partners LP. 

Oil markets have gone back and forth with recession fears. While inflationary pressures seem to have eased, leading to optimism for lower rate hikes by the Fed in the future, concerns linger that rates could remain high for the first half of this year. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

UK Funds Local Nuclear Fuel Production To Cut Dependence On Russia

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap

Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com