Restart Of Two French Nuclear Power Stations Pushed Back Until Summer

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.28 +0.99 +1.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.14 +1.10 +1.39%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.80 +0.57 +0.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.159 -0.441 -6.68%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.164 +0.032 +1.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 77.89 -0.75 -0.95%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.89 -0.75 -0.95%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 77.54 -2.47 -3.09%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.47 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Mars US 3 days 69.84 -3.14 -4.30%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.164 +0.032 +1.49%

Graph down Marine 3 days 75.38 -1.11 -1.45%
Graph down Murban 3 days 79.45 -1.21 -1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 73.86 -2.34 -3.07%
Graph down Basra Light 384 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 77.97 -2.36 -2.94%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 77.54 -2.47 -3.09%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 77.54 -2.47 -3.09%
Chart Girassol 3 days 76.95 -2.47 -3.11%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.47 +0.50 +0.63%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 48.36 -1.28 -2.58%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 53.21 -1.65 -3.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 76.61 -1.65 -2.11%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 74.86 -1.65 -2.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 72.01 -1.65 -2.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 68.71 -1.65 -2.35%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 68.71 -1.65 -2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 70.01 -1.65 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 78.96 -1.65 -2.05%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 68.31 -1.65 -2.36%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 77.89 -0.75 -0.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.00 -1.50 -2.04%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 65.75 -1.50 -2.23%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 79.40 +1.88 +2.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 70.19 -1.17 -1.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.59 -1.17 -1.59%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.59 -1.17 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.00 -1.50 -2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.67 -1.17 -1.40%

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 10 hours Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 22 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 23 hours "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 3 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 23 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company

LNG Tanker Orders Soar 95% To Hit A Record High In 2022

Russia Is Shipping More Than 3 Million Bpd Of Crude To Asia

Russia Is Shipping More Than 3 Million Bpd Of Crude To Asia

Russia was shipping more than…

OPEC Leaves Global Oil Demand Outlook Untouched

OPEC Leaves Global Oil Demand Outlook Untouched

A clearly more cautious OPEC…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Restart Of Two French Nuclear Power Stations Pushed Back Until Summer

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 19, 2022, 8:00 AM CST

Just as nuclear power supply managed to avoid a strain on the French grid in the Arctic weather last week, energy giant EDF dampened hopes of more reactors joining the operating fleet soon as it delayed the restart of some reactors from early next year to June 2023.  

EDF announced on Monday in notices on the downtime for France’s power generation that the Penley-2 restart is now expected for June 11, 2023, compared to an initial timeline of having the reactor operational by the end of January 2023. The maintenance at the Golfech-1 reactor has also been pushed back to June next year, from the middle of February.

Low nuclear power availability has been an issue for the French power system throughout this year as half of the country’s reactors were offline at one point in the autumn due to repairs or maintenance.

In recent weeks, the situation had improved, and higher nuclear power generation helped France avoid a strain on its electricity grid early last week as demand surged amid freezing temperatures, transmission grid operator RTE said. Nuclear power met 41 GW of demand on December 12 after EDF increased power generation at three reactors at the end of last week after repairs.

But the delay in the restart of the two reactors, communicated today, doesn’t bode well for the energy supply in France and Europe early next year, when power demand is set to surge in the coldest winter months in the first quarter of 2023.

Last month, RTE said that the French electricity grid is at higher risk of strained power supplies in January 2023 than previously estimated due to lower nuclear power generation. 

Delays in routine maintenance work at France’s nuclear power stations will lead to a slightly lower nuclear availability this winter than expected back in September, the grid operator said. This raises the risk of a power supply crunch in January, RTE said in its latest winter preparedness analysis in November.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

