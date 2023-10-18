Republicans Want To Know Biden's Commitment To Offshore Gulf Of Mexico Leasing

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.73 +2.07 +2.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.82 +1.92 +2.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.67 +1.30 +1.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.081 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.355 +0.070 +3.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 88.81 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.81 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.81 -0.97 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.65 -0.58 -0.62%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 85.21 -0.30 -0.35%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.355 +0.070 +3.06%

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.16 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.36 -0.60 -0.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.29 -0.94 -1.05%
Graph down Basra Light 687 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 92.31 -0.91 -0.98%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.81 -0.97 -1.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.81 -0.97 -1.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.47 -1.06 -1.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.65 -0.58 -0.62%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 141 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 61.99 +0.18 +0.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 87.59 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 85.84 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 81.39 +0.18 +0.22%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 77.94 +0.18 +0.23%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 77.94 +0.18 +0.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 80.74 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 86.74 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 78.89 +0.18 +0.23%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 88.81 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 91.40 -0.85 -0.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 92.11 -1.28 -1.37%

All Charts
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Republicans Want To Know Biden's Commitment To Offshore Gulf Of Mexico Leasing

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 18, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

The Biden Administration’s true intentions regarding offshore oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico are being called into question by House Republicans, a Tuesday hearing has revealed, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Minnesota Republican representative Pet Sauber, chair of the House Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources, asked the director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to commit to holding the oil and gas lease sales that are scheduled to begin in 2025.

The targets are questionable because a 2025 oil and gas lease sale typically would require 18-24 months of environmental reviews that can only begin after the offshore leasing program is finalized—which it isn’t.

Liz Klein, BOEM director, failed to commit, saying only, “I don’t know I’ll be here in 2025, so I can’t say what will happen at that time.”

The hearing focused heavily on the Biden Administration’s failure to hold offshore drilling lease sales in a quantity that matches previous administrations. Republicans also criticized the Biden Administration’s scaled-down 5-year lease program.

“The 5-year program will only serve to outsource our energy production to OPEC+ nations,” Representative Bruce Westerman, Arkansas, accused. “President Biden has obstructed the offshore lease program at every turn.”

Under the terms of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden Administration is required to hold offshore oil and gas lease sales in order to hold offshore wind lease sales in the following 12 months—and it has currently has a goal to build out 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030. Tying oil and gas lease sales to offshore wind lease sales was put into the IRA courtesy of Senator Joe Manchin.

According to Klein, the proposed oil and gas lease sales will be sufficient to allow it to meet its wind targets.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

