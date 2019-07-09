OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.87 +0.21 +0.36%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.20 +0.09 +0.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.423 +0.020 +0.83%
Mars US 21 hours 59.96 +0.30 +0.50%
Opec Basket 5 days 63.55 +0.12 +0.19%
Urals 2 days 60.85 +0.90 +1.50%
Louisiana Light 8 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.49 +0.42 +0.65%
Mexican Basket 7 days 59.33 +0.64 +1.09%
Marine 2 days 63.21 +1.56 +2.53%
Murban 2 days 64.75 +1.40 +2.21%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.95 +0.34 +0.59%
Basra Light 2 days 65.27 +0.85 +1.32%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.86 +0.50 +0.79%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.49 +0.42 +0.65%
Girassol 2 days 65.67 +0.64 +0.98%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.74 +0.46 +1.14%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 45.46 -0.05 -0.11%
Canadian Condensate 22 days 53.31 +0.15 +0.28%
Premium Synthetic 20 hours 58.16 +0.15 +0.26%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 53.66 +0.40 +0.75%
Peace Sour 20 hours 51.91 +0.25 +0.48%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 53.66 -0.20 -0.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 58.76 +0.30 +0.51%
Central Alberta 20 hours 53.16 +0.15 +0.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
Giddings 2 days 48.00 +0.25 +0.52%
ANS West Coast 9 days 68.07 -0.37 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.61 +0.15 +0.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.56 +0.15 +0.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
Kansas Common 5 days 47.75 +1.25 +2.69%
Buena Vista 5 days 68.39 +0.17 +0.25%
All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Report: Egypt Detains Tanker Carrying Iranian Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 09, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT Sinai

Egypt seized a Ukrainian oil tanker carrying Iranian crude while it was crossing the Suez Canal ten days ago, according to a report from Arab news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed carried by Middle East Monitor.

If confirmed, this would be the second detention of a tanker carrying Iranian oil over the past two weeks.

Last week, Gibraltar detained a super tanker carrying crude oil to Syria because it had “reasonable grounds” to believe that the Grace 1 ship was violating European Union sanctions against Syria.

Shipping data that Reuters has reviewed suggests that the tanker en route to Syria was loaded with Iranian oil off the Iranian coast. Yet, the tanker documents point that the oil comes from Iraq, according to Reuters.

If the tanker indeed loaded oil from Iran, it was not only in breach of EU sanctions on the Syrian entity owning the refinery believed to be the destination of the oil, but it also violated the U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil exports.

Earlier this week, the Government of Gibraltar confirmed that the Iranian supertanker allegedly on its way to Syria was fully laden with 2 million barrels of crude oil.

“Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar can now confirm, after having received the results of comprehensive laboratory testing, that the Very Large Crude Carrier, the Grace 1, which was detained in the early hours of Thursday morning, is loaded to capacity with crude oil,” Gibraltar said on Monday.

The report of the detention of another tanker loaded with Iranian oil—the one seized by Egyptian authorities—came a day after an Egyptian court sentenced an Al-Azhar professor and five other defendants on charges of spying for Iran. The Al-Azhar professor, Alaa Moawad, attended the trial and was sentenced to 15 years in prison and a fine, while the five other defendants, tried in absentia, were jailed for life.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

