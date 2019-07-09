Report: Egypt Detains Tanker Carrying Iranian Oil

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|57.87
|+0.21
|+0.36%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|64.20
|+0.09
|+0.14%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|2.423
|+0.020
|+0.83%
|Mars US •21 hours
|59.96
|+0.30
|+0.50%
|Opec Basket •5 days
|63.55
|+0.12
|+0.19%
|Urals •2 days
|60.85
|+0.90
|+1.50%
|Louisiana Light •8 days
|60.35
|-3.03
|-4.78%
|Louisiana Light • 8 days
|60.35
|-3.03
|-4.78%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|65.49
|+0.42
|+0.65%
|Mexican Basket • 7 days
|59.33
|+0.64
|+1.09%
|Natural Gas • 10 mins
|2.423
|+0.020
|+0.83%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Marine •2 days
|63.21
|+1.56
|+2.53%
|Murban •2 days
|64.75
|+1.40
|+2.21%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|57.95
|+0.34
|+0.59%
|Basra Light •2 days
|65.27
|+0.85
|+1.32%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|63.86
|+0.50
|+0.79%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|65.49
|+0.42
|+0.65%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|65.49
|+0.42
|+0.65%
|Girassol • 2 days
|65.67
|+0.64
|+0.98%
|Opec Basket • 5 days
|63.55
|+0.12
|+0.19%
|OPEC Members Monthly
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Canadian Crude Index •15 mins
|40.74
|+0.46
|+1.14%
|Western Canadian Select •20 hours
|45.46
|-0.05
|-0.11%
|Canadian Condensate •22 days
|53.31
|+0.15
|+0.28%
|Premium Synthetic •20 hours
|58.16
|+0.15
|+0.26%
|Sweet Crude •20 hours
|53.66
|+0.40
|+0.75%
|Peace Sour •20 hours
|51.91
|+0.25
|+0.48%
|Peace Sour • 20 hours
|51.91
|+0.25
|+0.48%
|Light Sour Blend • 20 hours
|53.66
|-0.20
|-0.37%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 20 hours
|58.76
|+0.30
|+0.51%
|Central Alberta • 20 hours
|53.16
|+0.15
|+0.28%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light •8 days
|60.35
|-3.03
|-4.78%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|54.25
|+0.25
|+0.46%
|Giddings •2 days
|48.00
|+0.25
|+0.52%
|ANS West Coast •9 days
|68.07
|-0.37
|-0.54%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|51.61
|+0.15
|+0.29%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|55.56
|+0.15
|+0.27%
|Eagle Ford • 2 days
|55.56
|+0.15
|+0.27%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|54.25
|+0.25
|+0.46%
|Kansas Common • 5 days
|47.75
|+1.25
|+2.69%
|Buena Vista • 5 days
|68.39
|+0.17
|+0.25%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
Diminishing returns from its output…
Chinese scientists have invented a…
Egypt seized a Ukrainian oil tanker carrying Iranian crude while it was crossing the Suez Canal ten days ago, according to a report from Arab news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed carried by Middle East Monitor.
If confirmed, this would be the second detention of a tanker carrying Iranian oil over the past two weeks.
Last week, Gibraltar detained a super tanker carrying crude oil to Syria because it had “reasonable grounds” to believe that the Grace 1 ship was violating European Union sanctions against Syria.
Shipping data that Reuters has reviewed suggests that the tanker en route to Syria was loaded with Iranian oil off the Iranian coast. Yet, the tanker documents point that the oil comes from Iraq, according to Reuters.
If the tanker indeed loaded oil from Iran, it was not only in breach of EU sanctions on the Syrian entity owning the refinery believed to be the destination of the oil, but it also violated the U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil exports.
Earlier this week, the Government of Gibraltar confirmed that the Iranian supertanker allegedly on its way to Syria was fully laden with 2 million barrels of crude oil.
“Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar can now confirm, after having received the results of comprehensive laboratory testing, that the Very Large Crude Carrier, the Grace 1, which was detained in the early hours of Thursday morning, is loaded to capacity with crude oil,” Gibraltar said on Monday.
The report of the detention of another tanker loaded with Iranian oil—the one seized by Egyptian authorities—came a day after an Egyptian court sentenced an Al-Azhar professor and five other defendants on charges of spying for Iran. The Al-Azhar professor, Alaa Moawad, attended the trial and was sentenced to 15 years in prison and a fine, while the five other defendants, tried in absentia, were jailed for life.
By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews.