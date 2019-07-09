Ecuadorian Plaintiffs Drop $9.5B Lawsuit Against Chevron

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.87 +0.21 +0.36%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.21 +0.10 +0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.425 +0.022 +0.92%
Mars US 21 hours 59.96 +0.30 +0.50%
Opec Basket 5 days 63.55 +0.12 +0.19%
Urals 2 days 60.85 +0.90 +1.50%
Louisiana Light 8 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Louisiana Light 8 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.49 +0.42 +0.65%
Mexican Basket 7 days 59.33 +0.64 +1.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.425 +0.022 +0.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 63.21 +1.56 +2.53%
Murban 2 days 64.75 +1.40 +2.21%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.95 +0.34 +0.59%
Basra Light 2 days 65.27 +0.85 +1.32%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.86 +0.50 +0.79%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.49 +0.42 +0.65%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.49 +0.42 +0.65%
Girassol 2 days 65.67 +0.64 +0.98%
Opec Basket 5 days 63.55 +0.12 +0.19%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.73 +0.45 +1.12%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 45.46 -0.05 -0.11%
Canadian Condensate 22 days 53.31 +0.15 +0.28%
Premium Synthetic 21 hours 58.16 +0.15 +0.26%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 53.66 +0.40 +0.75%
Peace Sour 21 hours 51.91 +0.25 +0.48%
Peace Sour 21 hours 51.91 +0.25 +0.48%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 53.66 -0.20 -0.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 58.76 +0.30 +0.51%
Central Alberta 21 hours 53.16 +0.15 +0.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 8 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
Giddings 2 days 48.00 +0.25 +0.52%
ANS West Coast 9 days 68.07 -0.37 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.61 +0.15 +0.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.56 +0.15 +0.27%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.56 +0.15 +0.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
Kansas Common 5 days 47.75 +1.25 +2.69%
Buena Vista 5 days 68.39 +0.17 +0.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 13 minutes US Trade Deficit Rises To 5-Month High of $55.5B in May
  • 3 hours Sound Of Rattling Weapons: Iran's Zarif Calls On UK To Immediately Release Captured Oil Tanker
  • 2 hours Petroteq issues shares to insider, dilutes the common stock again
  • 1 hour CACTUS II PIPELINE: Permian to Corpus Christi Export Terminals started LINE FILL. Commercial Operation before end Quarter. Major shippers Trafigura, Concho and Anadarko. Looks like all 670K bbls/day will be EXPORTED
  • 15 hours Trump should move quickly!
  • 3 hours Eternal Enemies: Netanyahu Warns Iran It Is Within Range Of Israeli Air Strikes
  • 1 day Painful Cuts: Deutsche Bank Cuts Mark End To Failed Bid For Global Scale
  • 17 hours The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint
  • 4 hours Norway's Already In Future: Electric Cars Grab Almost Half Of Sales
  • 53 mins Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 12 hours LA Solar Power/Storage Contract
  • 1 day On time, no excuses: France Urges Iran To Reverse Breach Of Nuclear Deal
  • 19 hours Maximizing solar cells on a Prius
  • 16 hours British Airways Faces Record $230 million Fine Over Data Theft
  • 1 day Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House

Breaking News:

Ecuadorian Plaintiffs Drop $9.5B Lawsuit Against Chevron

U.S. Shale Industry Faces More Headwinds

U.S. Shale Industry Faces More Headwinds

Despite the OPEC+ agreement and…

Is US Shale Cannibalizing Itself?

Is US Shale Cannibalizing Itself?

The U.S. shale patch is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Ecuadorian Plaintiffs Drop $9.5B Lawsuit Against Chevron

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 09, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Chevron

Chevron said that a group of Ecuadorian plaintiffs had dismissed their only remaining lawsuit against the U.S. supermajor that sought to enforce a US$9.5-billion judgment over water and land pollution handed in Ecuador in 2011 but exposed by Chevron as having been obtained via corruption.

The group of Ecuadorian plaintiffs ended their Canadian lawsuit against Chevron and agreed to pay costs to Chevron, the U.S. oil firm said in a statement on Monday.

After dismissals of the Ecuadorian plaintiffs’ claims in Argentina and Brazil, and rulings against them in Gibraltar and the United States, Chevron moved to dismiss the Canadian lawsuit.

“The Ecuadorian plaintiffs and their counsel did not oppose Chevron’s motion to dismiss and instead consented to the unconditional and final dismissal of the lawsuit,” the U.S. oil major said.

“Chevron is pleased that the promoters of the fraudulent scheme have apparently realized that no legitimate court would enforce the judgment that they purchased in Ecuador. Chevron will continue its efforts to hold the lawyers and investors behind this fraudulent scheme accountable,” said R. Hewitt Pate, Chevron’s vice president and general counsel.

In April this year, the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear a request to review a lower court decision, rendering a final verdict that dismissed all claims against Chevron Canada Limited.

Related: China’s Fight Against Pollution To Generate Billions In Extra Solar Income

Back in 2016, a U.S. appeals court blocked the enforcement of the $9.5 billion judgment handed down by an Ecuadorian court against Chevron. The U.S. appeals court supported a lower court ruling in 2014 that found that the case against Chevron, initiated in an Ecuadorean court, was the product of fraud and racketeering, complete with fraudulent evidence and bribery of the Ecuadorean judge.

Undeterred by the two lower court rulings in the United States, the case was submitted to the US Supreme court, which refused to hear the appeal. The plaintiffs also tried their hand in Gibraltar, Brazil, and Argentina, also to no avail. Even the Hague has heard the case. It, too, ruled in Chevron’s favor, saying that the fraudulent Ecuadorian judgment “violates international public policy” and “should not be recognised or enforced by the courts of other States.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Report: Egypt Detains Tanker Carrying Iranian Oil

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

U.S.: Video Proves Iran Was Behind Tanker Attacks
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com