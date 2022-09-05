Renewed Clashes In Tripoli Threaten Libyan Oil Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.08 +3.21 +3.70%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 96.74 +3.72 +4.00%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.74 +2.24 +2.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.820 +0.034 +0.39%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.497 +0.033 +1.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 96.40 +1.47 +1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%
Chart Mars US 3 days 85.27 +0.26 +0.31%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.497 +0.033 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 93.43 +0.73 +0.79%
Graph up Murban 3 days 96.13 +1.20 +1.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 93.44 +1.60 +1.74%
Graph down Basra Light 279 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 93.75 +1.67 +1.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 96.40 +1.47 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 96.40 +1.47 +1.55%
Chart Girassol 3 days 96.76 +1.72 +1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 65.80 +0.82 +1.26%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 72.51 -2.94 -3.90%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 88.76 -2.94 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 87.01 -2.94 -3.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 84.91 -2.94 -3.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 82.06 -2.94 -3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 82.06 -2.94 -3.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 84.16 -2.94 -3.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 87.71 -2.94 -3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 82.36 -2.94 -3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 79.50 -2.25 -2.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 104.2 -4.48 -4.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 89.53 -2.09 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 10 hours Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 11 hours "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 23 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 23 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares

Breaking News:

Oil Rises 3% Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Is China Using Cyberattacks To Maintain Its Rare Earth Dominance?

Is China Using Cyberattacks To Maintain Its Rare Earth Dominance?

As new rare earth producers…

Oil Prices Hit $104 On New Supply Scare

Oil Prices Hit $104 On New Supply Scare

Supply scares in Libya and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Renewed Clashes In Tripoli Threaten Libyan Oil Production

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 05, 2022, 5:31 AM CDT

Renewed clashes broke out over the weekend in oil-rich Libya’s capital as militia forces aligned with the Government of National Unity (GNU) moved to ensure continued control after a failed attempt by the rival eastern-backed prime minister to take Tripoli last week. 

Fighting took place in the city's western outskirts on Friday and Saturday, Reuters reports. 

Current interim prime minister Hamid Al-Dbeibah is attempting to shore up control and weed out militias aligned with newly appointed parliamentary-backed prime minister Fathi Bashagha.  

Dbeibah’s key concern now is gaining control of various armed factions within Tripoli that have not aligned definitively with one side or the other. 

Turkey could play the role of kingmaker here, with the ability to military intervene on either Dbeibah’s or Bashagha’s side, and both prime ministers visited the Turkish capital last week. 

Al-Monitor poses that a quiet Turkish intervention has “tipped the balance of power in favor of Dbeibah”, and cites unnamed sources as saying that Bashagha left the meeting in Ankara “disgruntled”, though there is no independent confirmation of this. 

At the same time, further fanning the flames, Libya’s former High Council of State head has accused the current head of the High Council of State and the speaker of the House of Representatives, the influential Aquila Saleh, of conspiring with Egyptian intelligence to install a new government without elections, the Libya Observer reports. 

A week ago, the Libyan National Oil Company (NOC) reported that production had hit 1.22 million bpd. Libya hopes to boost output to 2 million bpd over the next three to five years, but progress may be slowed by the country’s inability to resolve its internal political rivalries, with all factions vying for their share of the country’s oil wealth. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Rig Count Slips Amid Retreat In Crude Prices

Next Post

Czech PM Blames Russian Propaganda For Mass Protests In Prague

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

All Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq

 Alt text

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com