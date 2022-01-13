Reliance Industries To Invest $76 Billion In Indian Renewables

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.77 -0.35 -0.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 52 mins 84.47 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.273 +0.003 +0.07%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.606 -0.002 -0.10%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.379 -0.005 -0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.56 +0.99 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.56 +0.99 +1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.54 +1.66 +1.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.35 +2.22 +2.70%
Chart Mars US 50 mins 80.57 -0.57 -0.70%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.379 -0.005 -0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.18 +2.05 +2.56%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.81 +2.25 +2.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.22 +1.92 +2.45%
Graph down Basra Light 45 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 86.04 +1.29 +1.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.54 +1.66 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.54 +1.66 +1.98%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.86 +1.01 +1.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.35 +2.22 +2.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 68.21 +1.06 +1.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 40 mins 69.49 +0.92 +1.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 81.64 +1.42 +1.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 83.04 +1.42 +1.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 40 mins 80.54 +1.82 +2.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 40 mins 77.14 +1.97 +2.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 40 mins 77.14 +1.97 +2.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 40 mins 79.99 +2.02 +2.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 40 mins 82.64 +1.62 +2.00%
Chart Central Alberta 40 mins 77.14 +2.02 +2.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.56 +0.99 +1.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 78.50 -0.50 -0.63%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 72.25 -0.50 -0.69%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 82.13 -0.66 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 76.07 -0.52 -0.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 80.02 -0.52 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 80.02 -0.52 -0.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 78.50 -0.50 -0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 +1.50 +2.10%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.93 +1.42 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 59 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 1 day Statoil Changes Name
  • 1 day Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 10 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 18 hours Nuclear power in Russia

Breaking News:

Manchin Wants Nuclear Tax Credit Extended In Biden’s Build Back Better Bill

China Spends Billions To Alleviate Solar Industry Crunch

China Spends Billions To Alleviate Solar Industry Crunch

A global shortage of polysilicon…

The UAE Moves One Step Closer To Its Oil Production Goal

The UAE Moves One Step Closer To Its Oil Production Goal

The UAE took another step…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Reliance Industries To Invest $76 Billion In Indian Renewables

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 13, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

India’s oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries plans to invest as much as $76 billion in green energy projects in India over the next 15 years, the group chaired by Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, said on Thursday.

Reliance Industries already announced last year a commitment to invest more than $10 billion in three years in a new business unit that would build solar module, battery storage, electrolyser, and fuel cell factories.

As part of a drive to be part of India-made energy transition solutions, Reliance will now create a renewables division in which it will invest $10.1 billion (750 billion Indian rupees) in three years, Ambani said in June 2021.

Now Reliance Industries, the largest company in India, plans to invest $68 billion (5 trillion rupees) over the next 15 years in the state of Gujarat to set up renewable and hydrogen projects of a total of 100 gigawatts (GW). The conglomerate will also encourage entrepreneurs to embrace new technologies and innovations leading to the use of renewable energy and green hydrogen, Reliance Industries said in a statement.

Another $8.1 billion (600 billion rupees) will be invested in the manufacturing of polysilicon, wafers, cells, solar PV modules, electrolyzers, energy-storage batteries, and fuel cells.

The total investment will amount to $81 billion (5.955 trillion rupees) and will also include an upgrade of the 5G network and investments in Reliance Retail.

Reliance Industries is the most valuable company in India and has diversified operations, including oil refining. Reliance Industries owns the biggest refinery in India and the biggest refining hub in the world, Jamnagar. The refinery has a crude oil processing capacity of 1.24 million barrels per day, while Reliance Industries is also invested in oil exploration and production, petrochemicals, textiles, telecoms, and retail.

Back in 2021, Reliance said it planned to build the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex on 5,000 acres in Jamnagar. This, Ambani said, will be one of the world’s largest such integrated renewable energy manufacturing facilities. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Campaign Behind Landmark Case Against Shell Targets More Energy Groups

Next Post

Manchin Wants Nuclear Tax Credit Extended In Biden’s Build Back Better Bill

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis
API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand

Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand
Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale

Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale
Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather

Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather


Most Commented

Alt text

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

 Alt text

European Gas Prices Soar On Nord Stream 2 Block In Germany

 Alt text

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic

 Alt text

Electric Cargo Planes: The Next Stage Of Amazon’s Delivery Transformation
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com