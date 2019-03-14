Reliance Industries Stops Diluent Deliveries To PDVSA

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.48 +0.22 +0.38%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.18 -0.37 -0.55%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.850 +0.016 +0.56%
Mars US 19 hours 65.81 +1.54 +2.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.60 +0.30 +0.45%
Urals 2 days 64.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.77 +1.13 +1.72%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.77 +1.13 +1.72%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.99 +0.51 +0.76%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.30 +0.54 +0.90%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.850 +0.016 +0.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.11 +0.03 +0.04%
Murban 2 days 68.31 -0.20 -0.29%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.44 -0.46 -0.77%
Basra Light 2 days 69.93 +0.87 +1.26%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.55 +0.61 +0.93%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.99 +0.51 +0.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.99 +0.51 +0.76%
Girassol 2 days 67.56 +0.54 +0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.60 +0.30 +0.45%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 46.69 +0.15 +0.32%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 48.61 +1.99 +4.27%
Canadian Condensate 20 days 55.01 +1.39 +2.59%
Premium Synthetic 20 hours 58.91 +1.39 +2.42%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 53.26 +1.19 +2.29%
Peace Sour 20 hours 50.66 +1.39 +2.82%
Peace Sour 20 hours 50.66 +1.39 +2.82%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 53.26 +1.14 +2.19%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 57.21 +1.14 +2.03%
Central Alberta 20 hours 51.56 +1.39 +2.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.77 +1.13 +1.72%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.75 +1.25 +2.34%
Giddings 2 days 48.50 +1.25 +2.65%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.72 +0.26 +0.39%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.21 +1.39 +2.74%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.16 +1.39 +2.54%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.16 +1.39 +2.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.71 +1.39 +2.61%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.50 +1.50 +3.19%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.66 +1.39 +2.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 8 minutes Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 12 mintues U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 15 minutes Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 29 mins Exxon Aims For $15-a-Barrel Costs In Giant Permian Operation
  • 33 mins AOC vs Wells Fargo CEO on Dakota Access
  • 5 hours this is why Climate Friendly Agendas Tread Water
  • 5 mins Why U.S. Growers Are Betting The Farm On Soybeans Amid China Trade War
  • 8 hours European Parliament demands Nord-Stream-ii pipeline to be Stopped
  • 6 hours Dudley to Oil: Talk to the Green New Deal Backers
  • 3 hours Sounds Familiar: Netanyahu Tells Arab Citizens They’re Not Real Israelis
  • 18 mins WTI now at $56.7 Headed for $70
  • 20 hours Perhaps a New Model is Required?
  • 10 hours Solar in a Bottle
  • 8 hours Go Green or Die
  • 19 hours Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050

Breaking News:

Iraq Looks To Boost Crude Oil Trading Business

Global Intelligence Report – 13th March 2019

Global Intelligence Report – 13th March 2019

While the NOPEC legislation has…

Oil Prices Inch Higher On Venezuelan Crude Crisis

Oil Prices Inch Higher On Venezuelan Crude Crisis

A combination of Venezuela’s 5-day…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Reliance Industries Stops Diluent Deliveries To PDVSA

By Irina Slav - Mar 14, 2019, 9:00 AM CDT Shipping

India’s Reliance Industries has suspended shipments of much-needed diluents to Venezuela’s PDVSA and will not resume them until U.S. sanctions against the South American country are not lifted.

Reuters quoted a statement by the company as saying Reliance has also not raised the amount of oil it buys from PDVSA under a 2012 contract that stipulated it would buy between 300,000 and 400,000 bpd of Venezuelan crude for a period of 15 years. However, Reuters calculations suggest that Reliance has been importing less than 300,000 bpd from Venezuela since 2018.

Reliance was supplying diluents necessary to make the extra heavy Venezuelan crude fluid enough to be loaded on tankers from its U.S. subsidiary. Before the January sanctions, the country imported an average 100,000 bpd of naphtha to use as diluent at a naphtha/crude rate of 1:4. Most of these imports came from the United States.

Now Washington is tightening the noose, and companies that do business both in the United States and in Venezuela are heeding its instruction to stop the latter.

Reliance is India’s largest refiner and operator of the biggest refining complex in the country. It is also part of a sprawling global conglomerate that has close ties to the U.S. financial system hence its precarious position with regard to the Venezuelan sanctions.

“Since the U.S. government imposed sanctions on the government of Venezuela in late January 2019, Reliance Industries Ltd has been in close contact with representatives from the U.S. State Department to ensure full compliance,” the company told Reuters.

Meanwhile, PDVSA’s U.S. business, Citgo, has got a new board of directors appointed by the self-declared interim president of Venezuela, opposition leader Juan Guaido with the assistance of the United States, which is seeking to replace Nicolas Maduro with Guaido before new elections are held in the embattled country.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Eni Makes Major Oil Discovery Offshore Angola

Next Post

Exxon Plans Foray Into Israel Gas Exploration

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Does Saudi Arabia Really Have As Much Oil As Analysts Think?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com