Eni Makes Major Oil Discovery Offshore Angola

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.41 +0.15 +0.26%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.82 +0.27 +0.40%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.847 +0.013 +0.46%
Mars US 7 hours 65.81 +1.54 +2.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.30 +0.29 +0.44%
Urals 1 day 64.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.64 +0.55 +0.84%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.64 +0.55 +0.84%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.99 +0.51 +0.76%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.76 +0.07 +0.12%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.847 +0.013 +0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 67.11 +0.03 +0.04%
Murban 1 day 68.31 -0.20 -0.29%
Iran Heavy 1 day 59.44 -0.46 -0.77%
Basra Light 1 day 69.93 +0.87 +1.26%
Saharan Blend 1 day 66.55 +0.61 +0.93%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.99 +0.51 +0.76%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.99 +0.51 +0.76%
Girassol 1 day 67.56 +0.54 +0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.30 +0.29 +0.44%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 46.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 7 hours 46.62 -0.52 -1.10%
Canadian Condensate 19 days 53.62 +0.08 +0.15%
Premium Synthetic 7 hours 57.52 +0.08 +0.14%
Sweet Crude 7 hours 52.07 +0.28 +0.54%
Peace Sour 7 hours 49.27 +0.08 +0.16%
Peace Sour 7 hours 49.27 +0.08 +0.16%
Light Sour Blend 7 hours 52.12 +0.33 +0.64%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 56.07 +0.33 +0.59%
Central Alberta 7 hours 50.17 +0.08 +0.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.64 +0.55 +0.84%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 54.75 +1.25 +2.34%
Giddings 1 day 48.50 +1.25 +2.65%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.46 +0.73 +1.09%
West Texas Sour 1 day 52.21 +1.39 +2.74%
Eagle Ford 1 day 56.16 +1.39 +2.54%
Eagle Ford 1 day 56.16 +1.39 +2.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 54.71 +1.39 +2.61%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.27 +0.08 +0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 8 minutes Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 12 mintues U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 15 minutes Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 13 hours Sounds Familiar: Netanyahu Tells Arab Citizens They’re Not Real Israelis
  • 3 hours Dudley to Oil: Talk to the Green New Deal Backers
  • 5 hours this is why Climate Friendly Agendas Tread Water
  • 3 hours European Parliament demands Nord-Stream-ii pipeline to be Stopped
  • 14 hours Not Only VW: Fiat Chrysler To Recall 862,520 U.S. Vehicles Over Emissions Standards
  • 8 hours Perhaps a New Model is Required?
  • 3 hours Australia Needs Urgent LNG Imports
  • 9 hours Go Green or Die
  • 17 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 5 hours Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 6 hours WTI now at $56.7 Headed for $70
  • 7 hours Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates

Breaking News:

Eni Makes Major Oil Discovery Offshore Angola

Why Oil Markets Can’t Find A Solid Footing

Why Oil Markets Can’t Find A Solid Footing

A new wave of bearish…

The Small Asian Nation With Big LNG Plans

The Small Asian Nation With Big LNG Plans

As global demand for LNG…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Eni Makes Major Oil Discovery Offshore Angola

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 13, 2019, 11:00 PM CDT Offshore

Italy’s oil and gas major Eni said on Wednesday that it had made a major oil discovery in Angola’s deepwater in a find that could help the African OPEC producer to reverse the recent decline in oil production.

Eni struck oil in Block 15/06 in the Agogo exploration prospect and estimates that the discovery contains 450-650 million barrels of light oil in place with further upside.

The data acquired from the well indicates a production capacity of more than 20,000 bpd, Eni said, noting that this was the third commercial discovery in Block 15/06. Now Eni and its joint venture partners in the block, Sonangol P&P and SSI Fifteen Limited, will work to appraise the discovery and begin studies to fast track its development.

Eni, a key player in Africa and in Angola, currently produces around 155,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Angola.

The African country, however, has been struggling in recent years to offset a decline in production as many fields mature.

After the oil price crash of 2014, Angola’s economy had suffered from the low oil prices and the country had also been struggling to attract international investments in its deepwater higher-breakeven oil resources.

Last year, Angola introduced several new measures to try to boost its oil production and its attractiveness for international investment. President Joao Lourenco signed in the summer of 2018 a decree to create an agency that would sell and manage oil blocks instead of state oil firm Sonangol.

Related: The EIA Cuts U.S. Oil Output Projections

Earlier in 2018, Angola halved the tax rates on the development of oil discoveries with fewer than 300 million barrels of reserves. Angola cut the petroleum production tax on so-called marginal fields—those with below 300 million barrels of reserves—to 10 percent from the typical 20 percent tax. The tax reforms also halved the petroleum income tax on marginal fields to 25 percent from 50 percent.

According to OPEC’s figures, Angola’s crude oil production in January 2019 averaged 1.416 million bpd, down by 75,000 bpd compared to December 2018, despite the fact that under the new OPEC+ deal, Angola’s cap is at 1.481 million bpd—higher than its production in January.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Mexico Could List State Oil Firm Pemex On Local Market

Next Post

Mexico Could List State Oil Firm Pemex On Local Market

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Does Saudi Arabia Really Have As Much Oil As Analysts Think?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com