Record EU Carbon Prices Could Rally Further

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.98 +0.62 +0.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.31 +0.49 +0.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 3.853 +0.038 +1.00%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.272 +0.011 +0.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.155 +0.007 +0.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Bonny Light 23 hours 75.18 +4.05 +5.69%
Opec Basket 3 days 71.41 -0.20 -0.28%
Mars US 47 mins 71.16 +0.31 +0.44%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.155 +0.007 +0.31%

Graph up Marine 23 hours 73.83 +0.64 +0.87%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 75.04 +0.73 +0.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 23 hours 71.59 -0.11 -0.15%
Graph down Basra Light 9 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 76.38 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 23 hours 75.18 +4.05 +5.69%
Bonny Light 23 hours 75.18 +4.05 +5.69%
Girassol 23 hours 76.44 +0.39 +0.51%
Opec Basket 3 days 71.41 -0.20 -0.28%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 56.62 +0.41 +0.73%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 54.50 +1.91 +3.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 22 hours 71.05 +2.56 +3.74%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 22 hours 72.45 +2.56 +3.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 67.80 +3.06 +4.73%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 64.05 +3.06 +5.02%
Peace Sour 4 hours 64.05 +3.06 +5.02%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 66.05 +2.56 +4.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 68.30 +3.61 +5.58%
Central Alberta 4 hours 65.25 +3.86 +6.29%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 68.75 +0.25 +0.36%
Graph up Giddings 23 hours 62.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 74.28 +3.50 +4.94%
Graph up West Texas Sour 23 hours 66.31 +0.31 +0.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 23 hours 70.26 +0.31 +0.44%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 70.26 +0.31 +0.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 68.75 +0.25 +0.36%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.25 +2.50 +4.18%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.79 +2.56 +3.45%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Record EU Carbon Prices Could Rally Further

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 08, 2021, 4:30 PM CST

EU climate rules and the use of more coal to replace natural gas at sky-high prices in power generation have resulted in a massive rally in the EU carbon price, which just hit an all-time high, and could rally even higher, according to analysts.

The European Union (EU) has had the so-called EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) in place since 2005, the world’s first major carbon market and the biggest one today. Under the carbon price trading system, big polluters such as industries, airlines, and power firms pay for each ton of carbon dioxide they emit.

According to the EU, the system “has pro­­­­­­ven to be an effective tool in driving emissions reductions cost-effectively. Installations covered by the ETS reduced emissions by about 35% between 2005 and 2019.”

This year, the rebound in economies and record natural gas prices incentivizing the use of more coal—a more polluting fuel for power generation, and the continued push for greener energy solutions from the EU have sent EU carbon prices to a record rally. This rally may not be over.

The benchmark EU carbon price hit an all-time high of $101 (89.37 euro) per ton on Wednesday, and analysts tell Reuters that the threshold of $113 (100 euro) per ton of CO2 could be reached before Christmas.

This year alone, the EU carbon price had already tripled as of last Friday, according to Bloomberg estimates.

After exceeding 80 euro per ton of CO2, the price could be headed to 100 euro per ton very soon, analysts tell Reuters, noting that high natural gas prices and an options expiry on the contract next week are boosting the benchmark EU carbon price.

“I think it’s possible prices could head to 100 euros/tonne to get all of the open interest on call options on that strike into the money,” Trevor Sikorski, an analyst at Energy Aspects, told Reuters via email.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

