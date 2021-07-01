Qatar Sets New Record With $12.5 Billion Bond Issuance

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.29 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.90 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 3.665 +0.004 +0.11%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.155 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.269 +0.001 +0.05%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.12 +0.38 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.12 +0.38 +0.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.60 +0.26 +0.35%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 73.18 +1.71 +2.39%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.269 +0.001 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 2 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.60 +0.26 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.62 +0.47 +0.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 58.57 +0.49 +0.84%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 72.47 +0.49 +0.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 73.87 +0.49 +0.67%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 68.97 +0.49 +0.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 66.47 +0.49 +0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 66.47 +0.49 +0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 68.82 +0.49 +0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 72.57 +0.49 +0.68%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 66.72 +0.49 +0.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.12 +0.38 +0.52%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 65.50 +2.00 +3.15%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.10 +0.51 +0.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 69.18 +1.76 +2.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 73.13 +1.76 +2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 73.13 +1.76 +2.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.75 +0.50 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.56 +0.56 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 18 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 32 mins High Electricity Prices in California are a Warning Against Overreliance on Renewables
  • 6 hours CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 2 days ?Short Squeeze in Natural Gas? $3.40 could see shorts unloading massively- FXEmpire Christopher Lewis
  • 4 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants

Breaking News:

South Sudan Hits Peak Production As It Prepares For First Oil Auction

Germany Takes The Lead In Pivotal Year For Hydrogen

Germany Takes The Lead In Pivotal Year For Hydrogen

While many countries around the…

Iraq Uses Controversial Oil Deal To ‘Secure Funding’ From Washington

Iraq Uses Controversial Oil Deal To ‘Secure Funding’ From Washington

Iraq’s hesitation to go ahead…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Qatar Sets New Record With $12.5 Billion Bond Issuance

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 01, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

Qatar Petroleum has raised $12.5 billion in a four-tranche bond in the largest corporate issuance in the Middle East and the biggest debt sale in emerging markets this year.

The state company of Qatar, one of the world’s top liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters, said on Thursday it had placed five-, 10- and 20-year conventional tranches, and a dual-listed 30-year Formosa tranche. The Formosa bond is typically issued in Taiwan, but is denominated by a currency other than the Taiwan dollar.

“This is the largest US dollar fixed rate oil and gas offering, the largest corporate issuance in the MENA region, and the largest corporate Formosa tranche raised globally,” Qatar Petroleum said in a statement.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the record bond to fund its growth plans to significantly raise gas extraction, liquefaction, and LNG export capacity this decade.

Earlier this year, Qatar Petroleum took the final investment decision to build what it says would be the world’s largest LNG project in terms of capacity, as the tiny Gulf nation and top global LNG exporter aims to raise its annual production by 40 percent by the end of 2025. Qatar Petroleum sanctioned in February the North Field East Project (NFE), which is set to raise Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 million tons per annum (mmtpa) to 110 mmtpa. The project, expected to start production in the fourth quarter of 2025, will cost $28.75 billion, which would make it one of the industry’s largest investments in recent years.

“The North Field expansion projects will solidify Qatar Petroleum’s leading role in the LNG industry as well as in the energy transition,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, commenting on the bond issue today.

Last month, another state energy giant in the Middle East, Saudi Aramco, also raised billions of U.S. dollars in a three-tranche bond sale, raising $6 billion via its first Islamic bond denominated in U.S. dollars, orders for which exceeded $60 billion.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Can A “Green Bitcoin” Solve Crypto’s Sustainability Problem?

Next Post

Can A “Green Bitcoin” Solve Crypto’s Sustainability Problem?

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com