Qatar LNG Output Falls As Desperate Market In Crisis Begs For More

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 118.9 +2.00 +1.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 121.1 +3.44 +2.92%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins 8.523 +0.038 +0.45%
Graph up Heating Oil 20 mins 4.280 +0.072 +1.71%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 4.252 +0.061 +1.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%
Chart Mars US 18 mins 113.3 +1.65 +1.48%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 4.252 +0.061 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 108.8 -3.56 -3.17%
Graph down Murban 2 days 111.7 -4.08 -3.52%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 113.9 -1.10 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 186 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 123.7 -1.09 -0.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 3 days 120.3 +0.11 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.40 -0.13 -0.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 102.8 +1.61 +1.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 119.0 +1.61 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 117.3 +1.61 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 115.2 +1.61 +1.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 112.3 +1.61 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 112.3 +1.61 +1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 114.4 +1.61 +1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 118.0 +1.61 +1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 112.6 +1.61 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 113.3 +1.50 +1.34%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 107.0 +1.50 +1.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 119.4 -1.19 -0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 110.8 +1.61 +1.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 114.8 +1.61 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 114.8 +1.61 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 113.3 +1.50 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 107.0 +1.50 +1.42%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.6 +0.61 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 mins ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 16 hours "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 7 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Qatar LNG Output Falls As Desperate Market In Crisis Begs For More

Brent Crude Hits $120 As Driving Season Officially Kicks Off In U.S.

Brent Crude Hits $120 As Driving Season Officially Kicks Off In U.S.

Brent crude oil reached $120…

Russia Will Regret Selling Alaska If Biden Unleashes Its Energy Potential

Russia Will Regret Selling Alaska If Biden Unleashes Its Energy Potential

In 1867, Russia sold Alaska…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Qatar LNG Output Falls As Desperate Market In Crisis Begs For More

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 03, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT

LNG production in Qatar has fallen this year, even with increased calls for the fuel amid an energy crisis in Europe as the bloc attempts to wean itself off Russian gas, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Qatar exported less than 35 million tons of LNG from January to May—a loss of 1 million tons from the same period in 2021, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

The news comes just a few short months after Qatar wanted guarantees from Europe—leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—that the bloc would limit the resale of any LNG cargoes outside Europe on the spot market. Qatar also asked the EU to resolve an investigation dating back to 2018 into the Middle Eastern country’s long-term supply contracts.

But even then Qatar wasn’t talking about increasing production. It was considering increasing its shipments to Europe by diverting LNG cargos away from Asia.

Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck recently visited Qatar with an eye to securing additional LNG cargo.

“Qatar is in the process of increasing its gas extraction and we need more gas in the short term to replace Russian supplies,” Habeck said at the time.

In 2021, Qatar made the FID on an LNG expansion project that would increase its annual capacity from 77 million tons to 110 million tons. But the $29 billion project isn’t set to be complete until 2025.

According to Bloomberg, Qatar managed to export 84 million tons of LNG last year, despite its stated 77 million ton annual capacity.

Germany has plans to build two import terminals to receive shipped LNG when it locates a source. But last month, Germany and Qatar hit a roadblock in their talks over long-term LNG deals. Qatar is looking for long contracts, while Germany is looking to leave room to transition away from fossil fuels.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever

Next Post

Ukraine Hikes Interest Rates To 25% To Boost Budget Revenues

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil

Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil
Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks

Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks
Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday

Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday
Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia

Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $10

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $10


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

NOPEC: America's Last Stand Against OPEC’s Drift To The East
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com