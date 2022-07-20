Putin: Even Launch Of Nord Stream 2 Can't Help With Europe's Gas Shortage

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 102.3 -1.96 -1.88%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins 106.9 -0.43 -0.40%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 108.2 -0.82 -0.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 7.870 -0.137 -1.71%
Graph down Gasoline 25 mins 3.269 -0.007 -0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 108.8 +2.24 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 108.8 +2.24 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.3 +1.51 +1.39%
Chart Mars US 59 mins 98.86 -2.36 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 3.269 -0.007 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 21 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 233 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 21 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.3 +1.51 +1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 77.42 +0.98 +1.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 86.64 +1.32 +1.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 102.9 +1.32 +1.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 101.1 +1.32 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 99.04 +1.32 +1.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 96.19 +1.32 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 96.19 +1.32 +1.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 98.29 +1.32 +1.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 101.8 +1.32 +1.31%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 96.49 +1.32 +1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 108.8 +2.24 +2.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 100.8 +1.75 +1.77%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 94.50 +1.75 +1.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 109.1 +5.09 +4.90%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 98.17 +1.62 +1.68%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 102.1 +1.62 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 102.1 +1.62 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 100.8 +1.75 +1.77%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.75 +10.75 +12.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 111.1 +1.62 +1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 17 hours "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 24 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Biden Fails To Declare ‘Climate Emergency’, Vows To Use Executive Power

Can Russia And Ukraine Break The Impasse Over Grain Exports?

Can Russia And Ukraine Break The Impasse Over Grain Exports?

The first round of grain…

Nickel Prices Plummet To 6-Month Low

Nickel Prices Plummet To 6-Month Low

Nickel prices have fallen to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Putin: Even Launch Of Nord Stream 2 Can't Help With Europe's Gas Shortage

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 20, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT

Even if Russia were to start Nord Stream 2 tomorrow, the gas flows through it would be unable to alleviate much of the natural gas shortages in Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that he had warned German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about this.

Germany actually never certified the twin link of the Nord Stream pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Russia completed the Nord Stream 2 project last year, but Germany halted the certification of the project late in 2021. After Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February 2022, Germany suspended indefinitely the project that was designed to double Russian gas flows to Germany. "We now have to reassess the dramatically changed situation: This also applies toNord Stream 2," Chancellor Scholz said at the time, adding that "The certification cannot take place now." 

Speaking to reporters while on a visit to Iran today, Putin said, referring to Scholz and Nord Stream 2, "I had to warn him that we would take half of the volumes intended for Nord Stream 2 for internal consumption and processing then. I talked about that issue at Gazprom's request, and Gazprom has already done that."

"Therefore, even if we launch Nord Stream 2 tomorrow, it won't be 55 million cubic meters a year, but exactly half of that. In addition, bearing in mind that only the second half is left of this year, it means only one-fourth. That's the situation with the supplies," Putin was quoted as saying by Russian news agency Interfax.

Also on Wednesday, Putin warned Europe that Gazprom could cut natural gas flows to Europe via the existing Nord Stream route due to slow progress with the maintenance of the gas turbines at compressor stations. Nord Stream is undergoing regular maintenance between July 11 and 21, and no gas currently flows from the key gas link between Russia and Germany. The European Union is bracing for the possibility that Russia will not resume natural gas deliveries to Europe via Nord Stream as planned.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

IEA:Global Electricity Demand Has Slowed Dramatically

Next Post

Gazprom Preparing To Restart Flows To Europe Thursday

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com