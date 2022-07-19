EU Doesn't Expect Russia To Restart Nord Stream Flows As Planned

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 104.1 +1.49 +1.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 107.2 +0.93 +0.88%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 108.6 -0.37 -0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.253 -0.226 -3.02%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.283 +0.018 +0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.8 +4.37 +4.19%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 99.30 +5.01 +5.31%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.283 +0.018 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 20 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 231 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 20 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.8 +4.37 +4.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 76.44 +5.01 +7.01%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 85.32 +1.83 +2.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 101.6 +1.83 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 99.82 +1.83 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 97.72 +1.83 +1.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 94.87 +1.83 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 94.87 +1.83 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 96.97 +1.83 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 100.5 +1.83 +1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 95.17 +1.83 +1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +4.89 +4.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 99.00 +5.00 +5.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 92.75 +5.00 +5.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 104.0 +1.58 +1.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 96.55 +5.01 +5.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 100.5 +5.01 +5.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 100.5 +5.01 +5.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 99.00 +5.00 +5.32%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 88.00 -6.25 -6.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.4 +6.60 +6.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 18 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 days Following the Big Money

Breaking News:

Putin And Erdogan Meet To Discuss Ukrainian Grain Exports

Technology vs Scarcity: The Worrying Reality Of Exponential Growth

Technology vs Scarcity: The Worrying Reality Of Exponential Growth

The rate at which we…

Are OPEC And The IEA Right About What’s Next For Oil?

Are OPEC And The IEA Right About What’s Next For Oil?

OPEC and the IEA both…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Doesn't Expect Russia To Restart Nord Stream Flows As Planned

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 19, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT

The European Union is bracing for the possibility that Russia will not resume natural gas deliveries to Europe via Nord Stream as planned—right after the regular maintenance on the pipeline ends on July 21, a European Commissioner told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

“We’re working on the assumption that it doesn’t return to operation,” Johannes Hahn, the Commissioner for Budget and Administration, said on the sidelines of a conference in Singapore.

Nord Stream, the key pipeline carrying gas from Russia to Germany, is currently undergoing regular maintenance between July 11 and 21.

Yet, Germany and other EU member states are not ruling out the possibility that Russia may not resume flows via Nord Stream once the maintenance period ends, or that it could further reduce supply.

Europe is increasingly concerned that it may have to resort to rationing gas supplies this winter, following the drastic reduction of Russian gas deliveries since the middle of June.  

The European Commission, the EU’s executive, is working on all contingency scenarios, including no resumption of Russian flows via Nord Stream when maintenance is over.

“We are working on the worst possible scenario. And that scenario, and assumption therefore, is that Gazprom would no longer deliver any gas to Europe... We are basing our winter preparedness plans on the worst possible scenario,” a Commission spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Commission is expected to unveil on Wednesday measures to conserve gas, which could include financial incentives for industrial users and utilities to cut gas consumption or switch to other fuels for production and power generation, respectively.

The Commission could even propose emergency powers that would include binding cuts in natural gas consumption in EU member states in case of supply emergencies such as a complete stop of Russian gas, Politico reported this week, quoting three EU diplomats.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

France Bails Out Energy Giant EDF

Next Post

Democratic Senators Call On Biden To Declare Climate Emergency

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com