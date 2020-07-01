Prominent Climate Activist Apologizes For ‘Alarmism’

Michael Shellenberger, Time magazine “Hero of the Environment,” apologized on behalf of environmentalists for the climate alarmism they had propagated over the past three decades.

Shellenberger, president at Environmental Progress and an expert reviewer for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), wrote in an article that the climate apocalypse alarmism had misled the public about the imminent existential threat of climate change.

“On behalf of environmentalists everywhere, I would like to formally apologize for the climate scare we created over the last 30 years. Climate change is happening. It’s just not the end of the world. It’s not even our most serious environmental problem,” Shellenberger wrote in an article first published on Forbes, which was later removed for “not following editorial guidelines,” as National Post journalist John Robson commented.

Shellenberger has been an environmentalist since he was 16 years old, but he now apologized for the climate scare with several facts from scientific studies, including those conducted by or accepted by the IPCC, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Humans are not causing a “sixth mass extinction,” he wrote, adding that “habitat loss and the direct killing of wild animals are bigger threats to species than climate change.”

“But until last year, I mostly avoided speaking out against the climate scare. Partly that’s because I was embarrassed. After all, I am as guilty of alarmism as any other environmentalist. For years, I referred to climate change as an “existential” threat to human civilization, and called it a “crisis,” Shellenberger wrote.

“But mostly I was scared. I remained quiet about the climate disinformation campaign because I was afraid of losing friends and funding. The few times I summoned the courage to defend climate science from those who misrepresent it I suffered harsh consequences. And so I mostly stood by and did next to nothing as my fellow environmentalists terrified the public,” said Shellenberger, who has just published a new book, ‘Apocalypse Never’ that is currently Amazon’s #1 Bestseller in Environmental Science.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: