Iraq Looks To Lure Saudi Investment As It Tries To Comply With OPEC+ Deal

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.82 +0.55 +1.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 42.08 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.706 +0.035 +2.09%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 40.82 +0.50 +1.24%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 38.22 +0.89 +2.38%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.25 +0.80 +1.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.62 -0.40 -0.98%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.62 -0.40 -0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 34.28 -0.23 -0.67%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.706 +0.035 +2.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 42.55 +0.46 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 43.01 +0.83 +1.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 23 hours 41.74 +0.49 +1.19%
Graph up Basra Light 23 hours 45.41 +0.88 +1.98%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 41.97 +0.59 +1.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 23 hours 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 43.42 +0.39 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 38.22 +0.89 +2.38%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 27.36 -0.48 -1.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 22 hours 35.77 -0.43 -1.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 22 hours 38.27 -0.43 -1.11%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 22 hours 39.67 -0.43 -1.07%
Graph down Sweet Crude 22 hours 39.27 -0.43 -1.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 22 hours 34.27 -0.43 -1.24%
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 34.27 -0.43 -1.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 34.77 -0.43 -1.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 39.27 -0.43 -1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 34.27 -0.43 -1.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.62 -0.40 -0.98%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 36.25 +0.50 +1.40%
Graph up Giddings 23 hours 30.00 +0.50 +1.69%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.34 +1.08 +2.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 23 hours 33.77 +0.55 +1.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 23 hours 37.72 +0.55 +1.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 37.72 +0.55 +1.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 36.25 +0.50 +1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.50 -0.50 -1.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.91 -0.43 -0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 24 mins Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 2 hours Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 3 hours Apology Accepted!
  • 1 hour During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 5 hours U.S. natural gas at major disadvantage in Europe and China.
  • 6 hours Biden came out of his basement today (Thursday) and said , "we have 120 Million deaths from Covid 19.
  • 5 hours Tesla Model 3 police cars pay for themselves faster than expected, says police chief
  • 6 hours Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 7 hours The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 11 hours CoVid in Spain, 9 months before China
  • 15 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 hours Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 11 hours The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist

Breaking News:

OPEC Production Falls To Three Decade Low

Peak Fuel Demand Will Occur Within 10 Years

Peak Fuel Demand Will Occur Within 10 Years

In an outlook for road…

Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins

Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins

U.S. natural gas drillers are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq Looks To Lure Saudi Investment As It Tries To Comply With OPEC+ Deal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 01, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT

Iraq is looking to attract investment from Saudi Arabia in one of its natural gas fields, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Ali Allawi, told Bloomberg, while OPEC’s second-largest producer looks to be seriously trying to comply with the OPEC+ production cuts.

Iraq is seeking Saudi investment in either the Akkas or the Mansuriya gas field, Allawi told Bloomberg in an interview published on Wednesday.

“Saudi Arabia has a high readiness to back our energy projects,” the Iraqi minister said.

“At the end of the day, they will pick one field. They are also interested in solar energy,” Allawi added.

Saudi Arabia will not be providing support to the Iraqi budget, Allawi told Bloomberg.  

Iraq, one of the oil producers worst hit by the oil price crash, relies on oil revenues for 95 percent of its budgetary income and is one of the least diversified economies in the Middle East. The oil price crash has seriously impacted the budgetary income and the economy at OPEC’s second-largest producer. 

Iraq is also in “intensive” talks for a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), minister Allawi told Bloomberg.

Pressured by the OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia, Iraq – which has been the least compliant member of the coalition – has promised to compensate for the loose compliance in May and June with deeper cuts in July and the following months.

By the middle of June, Iraq had made significant cuts in its crude oil exports in a move suggesting that it was improving its compliance with the record production cuts.

For the full month of June, Iraqi oil exports dropped by 310,000 bpd, or by 9 percent, according to Reuters estimates of loading data and industry sources. This decline in crude oil exports last month points to Iraq delivering three-fifths of its share of the cuts, Reuters has calculated.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Prominent Climate Activist Apologizes For ‘Alarmism’

Next Post

OPEC Production Falls To Three Decade Low

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Restart Production As Prices Recover

 Alt text

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com