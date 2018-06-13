Norway Approves Equinor’s $6.1B Arctic Oil Project

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.49 +0.13 +0.20%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.46 +0.58 +0.76%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.972 +0.033 +1.12%
Mars US 17 hours 70.68 -0.20 -0.28%
Opec Basket 1 day 74.11 +0.15 +0.20%
Urals 5 days 73.76 +0.30 +0.41%
Louisiana Light 1 day 74.78 +0.18 +0.24%
Louisiana Light 1 day 74.78 +0.18 +0.24%
Bonny Light 1 day 76.25 -0.06 -0.08%
Mexican Basket 1 day 64.21 -0.53 -0.82%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.972 +0.033 +1.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 74.33 +0.40 +0.54%
Murban 1 day 77.33 +0.35 +0.45%
Iran Heavy 1 day 71.46 -0.15 -0.21%
Basra Light 1 day 74.36 -0.58 -0.77%
Saharan Blend 1 day 75.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 1 day 76.25 -0.06 -0.08%
Bonny Light 1 day 76.25 -0.06 -0.08%
Girassol 1 day 75.15 -0.06 -0.08%
Opec Basket 1 day 74.11 +0.15 +0.20%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 42.01 -0.93 -2.17%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 47.26 +0.26 +0.55%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 65.26 +0.26 +0.40%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 66.46 +0.26 +0.39%
Sweet Crude 1 day 58.56 +0.26 +0.45%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.46 +0.26 +0.46%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.46 +0.26 +0.46%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 61.71 +0.26 +0.42%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 62.76 +0.26 +0.42%
Central Alberta 1 day 57.61 +0.26 +0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 74.78 +0.18 +0.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 62.75 +0.25 +0.40%
Giddings 1 day 56.50 +0.25 +0.44%
ANS West Coast 2 days 73.05 +0.15 +0.21%
West Texas Sour 1 day 60.31 +0.26 +0.43%
Eagle Ford 1 day 64.26 +0.26 +0.41%
Eagle Ford 1 day 64.26 +0.26 +0.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 62.81 +0.26 +0.42%
Kansas Common 1 day 56.50 +0.50 +0.89%
Buena Vista 1 day 74.62 +0.26 +0.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 10 minutes When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 15 minutes Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 1 hour Democrats to reject fossil fuel donations
  • 21 hours Amazon stronger than Seattle
  • 5 mins Trump Renews Attack On OPEC Ahead Of Group's Production Meeting
  • 8 hours Iraq Doesn't Want OPEC to Pump More
  • 15 hours Tesla To Layoff 9% Of Workforce
  • 4 hours ‘Lower for longer’ for the oil price is just taking a pause
  • 10 mins Saudi vs. Iran in Yemen: Saudi-Led Forces Have Begun Their Assault On The Yemen Port city of Hodeida
  • 32 mins Toyota's Billion-Dollar Grab Deal
  • 3 hours OPEC soap opera daily update
  • 1 min Oil prices going down
  • 10 mins Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 5 hours Australian businesses going renewable
  • 23 hours Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 23 hours Trump's Auto Tariffs Would Slam Canada's Car Industry And Lead To Higher U.S. Prices
  • 15 hours Australia Considering LNG Imports
  • 4 hours Iraq begins exporting Kirkuk oil to Iran after long delay

Breaking News:

Norway Approves Equinor’s $6.1B Arctic Oil Project

Canada Bets On Trans Mountain Expansion To Sell Oil In Asia

Canada Bets On Trans Mountain Expansion To Sell Oil In Asia

Due to congested takeaway capacity…

China’s Surprising Move To Cut Solar Subsidies

China’s Surprising Move To Cut Solar Subsidies

China just slashed subsidies to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway Approves Equinor’s $6.1B Arctic Oil Project

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 13, 2018, 9:00 AM CDT Offshore rigs

The Norwegian Parliament has approved the development plan for the Johan Castberg oil project in Arctic waters of the Barents Sea, which will cost US$6.1 billion (49 billion Norwegian crowns) and is scheduled for first oil in 2022, project operator Equinor said on Tuesday.

Recoverable resources at Johan Castberg are estimated at 450-650 million barrels of oil equivalent, Equinor (formerly Statoil), said. The field development consists of a production vessel and a comprehensive subsea system, including a total of 30 wells distributed over 10 templates and 2 satellite structures. Johan Castberg—discovered in 2011—is currently the largest subsea field under development globally, according to Equinor.

After the oil price crash in 2014, Equinor and its partners in Johan Castberg—Eni Norge and Petoro—changed the plan concept and tried different solutions to halve the initial capital expenditures of more than US$12.4 billion (100 billion Norwegian crowns) and to make the project profitable at below US$35 a barrel of oil, compared to the original breakeven oil price of above US$80 a barrel, Equinor said.

Equinor submitted the development plans to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) at the end of last year. Following the approval by the directorate and by the Parliament, the project is now up for approval by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, which is considered a formality.

Johan Castberg is expected to boost the economy of Norway’s Arctic region, creating thousands of jobs and reviving the local oilfield services sector.

Related: China Closes The Door On Vietnam’s Oil And Gas Ambitions

The project in the Barents Sea will also help Norway’s oil production to offset recent declines—together with the giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea where the production start for phase one is planned for late 2019. Johan Sverdrup has resources of between 2.1 billion and 3.1 billion barrels of oil equivalents, and will be one of the most important industrial projects in Norway in the next 50 years.

Norway will be able to sustain its oil and gas production until 2023, mainly thanks to the Johan Sverdrup field. However, without major new oil discoveries, authorities fear that the industry is set for a lasting decline after 2023.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

 Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Trump Could Target Venezuela’s Oil Industry After Sunday Vote

Trump Could Target Venezuela’s Oil Industry After Sunday Vote

Most Commented

Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com