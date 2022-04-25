Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 6 hours The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 8 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 1 day What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 2 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 4 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 4 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 15 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 5 days Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?

Prices At The Pump Continue To Rise As Crude Remains Volatile

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 25, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT

Gasoline prices in the United States climbed higher Monday, despite crude oil’s brief retreat under $100 per barrel as bearish sentiments emerged over China’s intensifying COVID lockdown.

The national average price per gallon of regular gasoline climbed to $41.2 Monday, according to AAA, up from $4.09 the previous Monday and up from $2.09 a year ago.

Californians continue to pay the highest price at the pump, around $5.69 per gallon.

“As long as the price of [crude] oil stays elevated, the price at the pump will struggle to fall,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a Monday statement, adding that “Consumers may be catching a little break from March’s record-high prices, but don’t expect any dramatic drops.”

This summer, the Energy Information Administration expects retail gas prices to average $3.84 per gallon, up from $3.06 per gallon last summer but significantly lower than the past month’s national average. That forecast gives American drivers some hope for relief as the summer driving season prepares to kick off. 

Prices of crude oil, the key input for gasoline, briefly fell below $100 on Monday as it became clear that China’s COVID lockdowns were intensifying and threatening consumption and demand. By 3:15pm EST, Brent prices had climbed back to $102.54, while WTI was still under $99. 

Crude oil prices, however, are set to remain highly volatile for the foreseeable future, with China’s COVID crackdown weighing against sanctions on Russia over its war on Ukraine and tight supply. 

“The roller coaster ride at the pump continues,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a statement. “After rising two weeks ago, gas prices should remain tied to the price of oil, which was on its way back down last week. Based on wholesale and gasoline futures trends, gas prices could decline 5 to 10 cents, unless oil prices rebound again.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

