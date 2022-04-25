Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 6 hours The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 8 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 1 day What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 2 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 4 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 4 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 15 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 5 days Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 25, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT

Abu Dhabi crude is preparing to make its way to Europe for the first time in two years as the European Union seeks replacements for Russian oil, Reuters reports.

In May 2020, a shipment of Abu Dhabi crude was loaded for Italy, and there have been so shipments since, according to Arab News, citing Refinitiv Eikon data.

According to Reuters, citing shipping reports, France Total Energies has “provisionally chartered a tanker” to load Abu Dhabi crude in early May, bound for Europe. A total of 1 million barrels of Murban crude–one of three Abu Dhabi grades–will be loaded provisionally, bound for Britain in the first week of May.

Arab News reports that three Abu Dhabi grades–Murban, Das and Upper Zakum–will be increasingly replacing Russian oil for Europe in the coming months.

This will divert some Abu Dhabi crude from Asia, but India has already been refraining from higher-priced Saudi and UAE crude and taking advantage of highly discounted Russian crude.

The European Union has been grappling with a decision to ban Russian oil, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded that the bloc cease importing oil and gas from the Kremlin. 

Supplies have become even more risky with the outbreak of a fire Monday at oil storage facilities in Bryansk, near Russia’s border with Ukraine, with Moscow claiming that the fire was the result of a Ukrainian missile strike.

The oil depot in question is dangerously close to the Druzhba pipeline, which feeds Russian crude into Europe. It remains unclear whether the pipeline, operated by Transneft, has been affected.

The Druzhba pipeline is responsible for transporting some one-fifth of Europe’s imports of Russian oil. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



