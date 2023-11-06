Price Of Russian Oil For India Dropped In September

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.80 +1.29 +1.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.05 +1.16 +1.37%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.10 +1.10 +1.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.256 -0.259 -7.37%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.252 +0.051 +2.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.47 +0.22 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.47 +0.22 +0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.06 -0.96 -1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.80 +0.76 +0.85%
Chart Mars US 3 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.252 +0.051 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 87.80 +1.29 +1.49%
Graph up Murban 4 days 88.29 +1.05 +1.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 87.42 -0.49 -0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 706 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 87.37 -0.36 -0.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 87.06 -0.96 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.06 -0.96 -1.09%
Chart Girassol 4 days 87.67 -0.92 -1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.80 +0.76 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 160 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 55.26 -1.95 -3.41%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 82.66 -1.95 -2.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 80.91 -1.95 -2.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 72.21 -1.95 -2.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 68.51 -1.95 -2.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 68.51 -1.95 -2.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 70.36 -1.95 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 76.91 -1.95 -2.47%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 68.51 -1.95 -2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.47 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.99 -1.95 -2.47%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 70.74 -1.95 -2.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 88.47 +1.94 +2.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 76.04 -1.95 -2.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 76.99 -1.95 -2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.99 -1.95 -2.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 79.00 +2.00 +2.60%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 72.75 +2.00 +2.83%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.16 +2.02 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Wasting money down under
  • 10 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Ex EU Climate Chief Drops Key Green Pledge Ahead Of Dutch Election

Oil Prices Rise On Fed Decision And Geopolitical Risk

Oil Prices Rise On Fed Decision And Geopolitical Risk

Oil rallied toward the end…

LNG Trading Made The Difference For Oil Supermajors In Q3

LNG Trading Made The Difference For Oil Supermajors In Q3

Shell and TotalEnergies, the world’s…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Price Of Russian Oil For India Dropped In September

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 06, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

High prices and maintenance prompted Indian refiners to reduce purchases of Russian crude oil in September compared to August, which resulted in lower prices of Russia’s crude landing in the world’s third-largest oil importer in September, per Reuters estimates based on official Indian data.

In September, the average landed price of Russian crude for India was around $81.70 per barrel, down from about $86 a barrel in August, according to the data from the Indian Trade Ministry crunched by Reuters.

The lower demand from Indian refiners led to wider discounts on Russia’s crude oil compared to grades from other sources.

India’s crude oil imports from Russia declined by 9% month-on-month in September and averaged around 1.42 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the official Indian data.

The Indian Trade Ministry’s data on landed prices did not specify how much refiners pay for insurance, shipping, and other fees. India typically buys Russian oil on a delivered basis, an arrangement in which the seller arranges the shipping and insurance. 

The average landed price in India of crude oil from Russia was well above the $60 per barrel price cap set by the G7 if Western providers are to be used for insurance, shipping, and financing.

Tightening global crude supply and rising international prices raised the price at which Russia’s crude is being sold to India at about $20 per barrel over the G7 price cap of $60, traders told Reuters in September.

The Russian flagship crude grade, Urals, was being sold to one of Moscow’s top customers, India, at nearly $80 per barrel, or around 30% above the price cap set by the G7 and the EU.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s crude oil imports from Russia are estimated to have dropped in October by around 4% compared to September amid dwindling discounts for Russia’s crude. At the same time, Indian refiners bought more oil from Saudi Arabia.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuela In Talks With Oilfield Services Firms To Revive Oil Production

Next Post

Ex EU Climate Chief Drops Key Green Pledge Ahead Of Dutch Election

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?

 Alt text

Oil And Gas Still Drawing In Investors Despite Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com