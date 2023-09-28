Russia Sells Urals Oil To India At $20 Above The Price Cap

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 92.73 -0.95 -1.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 95.89 -0.66 -0.68%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.60 +0.11 +0.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.973 +0.074 +2.55%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.573 -0.026 -1.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 98.41 +3.23 +3.39%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 91.78 +2.49 +2.79%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.573 -0.026 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 94.69 +2.28 +2.47%
Graph up Murban 1 day 95.95 +2.64 +2.83%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 94.93 +2.72 +2.95%
Graph down Basra Light 667 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 97.64 +3.31 +3.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 98.41 +3.23 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 98.41 +3.23 +3.39%
Chart Girassol 1 day 99.20 +2.62 +2.71%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 120 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 74.43 +3.29 +4.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 95.83 +3.29 +3.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 94.08 +3.29 +3.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 89.88 +3.29 +3.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 88.18 +3.29 +3.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 88.18 +3.29 +3.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 88.68 +3.29 +3.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 97.28 +3.29 +3.50%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 86.48 +3.29 +3.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 80.62 +0.71 +0.89%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 86.27 +0.71 +0.83%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.00 +0.75 +0.87%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 95.63 -0.10 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Germany Closing In On $21-Billion Deal To Buy Its Largest Grid

Oil Moves Higher On EIA Inventory Draw

Oil Moves Higher On EIA Inventory Draw

Crude oil prices moved higher…

Oil, Gas Drilling Slows To 19-Month Low In U.S.

Oil, Gas Drilling Slows To 19-Month Low In U.S.

The total number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Sells Urals Oil To India At $20 Above The Price Cap

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 28, 2023, 7:40 AM CDT

Tightening global crude supply and rising international prices have raised the price at which Russia’s crude is being sold to India at about $20 per barrel over the G7 price cap of $60, traders have told Reuters.

The Russian flagship crude grade, Urals, is being sold to one of Moscow’s top customers, India, at nearly $80 per barrel now, or around 30% above the price cap set by the G7 and the EU if Russian crude shipments to third countries outside the EU are to use Western insurance and financing.

Data from traders and Reuters calculations showed that free on board (FOB) Urals cargoes to load from Russia’s western ports on the Baltic Sea in October were nearly $80 a barrel for Indian refiners as of Thursday.   

The tightening global supply, especially crudes from the Middle East which have high diesel yields, have made Russia’s Urals more attractive, due to the discount at which the Russian grades trade relative to the international benchmark Brent. In India, where diesel is the number-one fuel in terms of consumption, Urals is in high demand, despite being much more expensive compared to the first half of this year.

But other similar grades, if available at all, are costlier than Urals.

“Urals prices are on the rise again. Alternatives are much more expensive and not easily available,” one trader with knowledge of the Russian oil market told Reuters.

The price of Urals breached the G7 price cap in July and has averaged well above the ceiling since then.

Urals prices averaged $74 per barrel in August, slightly down from August 2022, but way above the G7 price cap of $60 and higher than the July average of $64.37 a barrel, data released by the Russian Finance Ministry showed in early September. Between January and August 2023, the average price of Urals was $56.58 per barrel, compared to an average of $82.13 a barrel for the same period of 2022.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Enters International LNG Market

Next Post

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com