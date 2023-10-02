Power Price Subsidies Spark Tensions In EU Market Reform Talks

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 89.04 -1.75 -1.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.90 -1.30 -1.41%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.97 -1.31 -1.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.877 -0.052 -1.78%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.398 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 92.62 -0.93 -0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 92.62 -0.93 -0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 96.23 -1.40 -1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 96.35 -1.13 -1.16%
Chart Mars US 3 days 88.89 -0.92 -1.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.398 -0.002 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 95.41 -0.58 -0.60%
Graph down Murban 3 days 96.62 -0.73 -0.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 92.56 -1.46 -1.55%
Graph down Basra Light 671 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 96.07 -1.31 -1.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 96.23 -1.40 -1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 96.23 -1.40 -1.43%
Chart Girassol 3 days 97.26 -1.46 -1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 96.35 -1.13 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 124 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 40 mins 72.04 -0.42 -0.58%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 92.94 -0.92 -0.98%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 91.19 -0.92 -1.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 40 mins 87.29 -0.67 -0.76%
Graph down Peace Sour 40 mins 85.29 -0.92 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 40 mins 85.29 -0.92 -1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 40 mins 85.79 -0.92 -1.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 40 mins 94.39 -0.92 -0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 40 mins 83.59 -0.92 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 92.62 -0.93 -0.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 87.27 -0.92 -1.04%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 81.02 -0.92 -1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 86.67 -0.92 -1.05%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 87.27 -0.92 -1.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 87.27 -0.92 -1.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 87.25 -1.00 -1.13%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

Power Price Subsidies Spark Tensions In EU Market Reform Talks

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

The Saudis and the Russians…

Suriname’s Oil Boom Finally Gets The Green Light

Suriname’s Oil Boom Finally Gets The Green Light

After initial hesitations, Suriname is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Power Price Subsidies Spark Tensions In EU Market Reform Talks

By Josh Owens - Oct 02, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

The European Union member states are weighing the possibility to scrap a part of the electricity market reform due to disagreements over proposed fixed-price subsidies for power contracts, Reuters reported on Monday, quoting a draft compromise on the issue.  

The EU is seeking to reform the way its electricity market works to avoid a repeat of last year’s energy crisis which hit households and industries with soaring power prices.        

But a part of the reform concerning state aid to power producers in the form of fixed-price contracts could be scrapped altogether due to disagreements between Germany and France – the biggest EU economies – on how extra revenues generated by these contracts would be spent. France is seeking to subsidize its large nuclear power generators, while Germany and other EU members are against, saying such subsidies would distort competition and be of advantage to the French power producers.  

The draft compromise seen by Reuters includes three proposals to address the issue, including a proposal to scrap these rules in a first such suggestion since the EU countries started debating the power market reform. 

The European Commission in March presented a proposal to revise the rules for electricity market design and for improving the EU protection against market manipulation in the wholesale energy market. 

The Commission says that the market reform is aimed at making the EU energy market more resilient and making the energy bills of European consumers and companies more independent from the short-term market price of electricity. The EU’s new electricity market design would accelerate a surge in renewables and the phase-out of gas, make consumer bills less dependent on volatile fossil fuel prices, better protect consumers from future price spikes and potential market manipulation, and make the EU’s industry clean and more competitive, the Commission says

The market reform is expected to be voted on later this year, while the EU energy ministers will meet on October 17 to try to reach a deal on the reform among the member states.    

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Bulgarian Energy Workers Escalate Protest Over Green Transition

Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com