OPEC+ On Alert As World Bank Slashes China's Growth Forecasts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.81 -1.98 -2.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.70 -1.50 -1.63%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.97 -1.31 -1.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.846 -0.083 -2.83%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.413 +0.013 +0.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 92.62 -0.93 -0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 92.62 -0.93 -0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 96.23 -1.40 -1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.35 -1.13 -1.16%
Chart Mars US 3 days 88.89 -0.92 -1.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.413 +0.013 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 95.41 -0.58 -0.60%
Graph down Murban 4 days 96.62 -0.73 -0.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 92.56 -1.46 -1.55%
Graph down Basra Light 672 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 96.07 -1.31 -1.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 96.23 -1.40 -1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 96.23 -1.40 -1.43%
Chart Girassol 4 days 97.26 -1.46 -1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.35 -1.13 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 125 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 72.04 -0.42 -0.58%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 92.94 -0.92 -0.98%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 91.19 -0.92 -1.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 87.29 -0.67 -0.76%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 85.29 -0.92 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 85.29 -0.92 -1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 85.79 -0.92 -1.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 94.39 -0.92 -0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 83.59 -0.92 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 92.62 -0.93 -0.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 87.27 -0.92 -1.04%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 81.02 -0.92 -1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 86.67 -0.92 -1.05%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 87.27 -0.92 -1.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 87.27 -0.92 -1.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 87.25 -1.00 -1.13%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

OPEC+ On Alert As World Bank Slashes China's Growth Forecasts

Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

A research team from City…

Oil Price Rally Meets Resistance Despite Bullish Catalysts

Oil Price Rally Meets Resistance Despite Bullish Catalysts

Despite a tightening market and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+ On Alert As World Bank Slashes China's Growth Forecasts

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 02, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

OPEC+ continues to work to balance oil markets, cautiously eyeing China growth, the UAE Minister of Energy told a conference just two days ahead of the alliance’s October 4 ministerial panel meeting. 

"Many dynamics are moving on and we hope that the growth in China picks up ... because the whole world economy is dependent on China," UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Al Mazrouei told the Adipec conference. 

"My worry is not an undersupplied market in the short term. My worry is an undersupplied market in the longer and mid term,” the minister said, as reported by The National News

The comments come as the World Bank cuts growth estimates for China, the world’s second-largest economy and biggest importer of crude oil. On Monday, the World Bank forecast growth in China at 5.1% for this year, which is well above the 3% in 2022. However, that growth pace has slowed since April due to what the World Bank described in its October economic update as “subdued domestic demand and persistent difficulties in the real estate sector”. 

The concern, shared by OPEC+, is that slower Chinese GDP growth could reduce demand for crude oil. 

The World Bank also cut its 2024 China GDP growth projection to 4.4% from 4.8%. 

On Sunday, the Caixin/S&P PMI (manufacturing purchasing managers’ index) showed September PMI falling to 50.6, down from 51.0 in August, with the 50.0 mark being the mid-point between growth and contraction.  

In its next ministerial panel meeting on October 4, market watchers are waiting to see whether Saudi Arabia and Russia will make any changes to their current voluntary output cuts of 1.3 million barrels per day. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Power Price Subsidies Spark Tensions In EU Market Reform Talks

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com