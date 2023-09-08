Power Cuts Hit Sierra Leone After $40 Million Unpaid Debt

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.45 +0.58 +0.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.62 +0.70 +0.78%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.01 +0.99 +1.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.593 +0.014 +0.54%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.644 +0.021 +0.82%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.02 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.02 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 9 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.97 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 86.92 -0.82 -0.93%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.644 +0.021 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 9 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 9 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 9 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 647 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 9 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 9 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 9 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 9 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.97 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 101 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 68.77 -0.67 -0.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 89.02 -0.67 -0.75%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 87.27 -0.67 -0.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 83.62 -0.67 -0.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 80.12 -0.67 -0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 80.12 -0.67 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 82.72 -0.67 -0.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 91.27 -0.67 -0.73%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 80.12 -0.67 -0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.02 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 92.71 -0.69 -0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 77.75 +0.75 +0.97%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 92.39 -0.10 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 38 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Power Cuts Hit Sierra Leone After $40 Million Unpaid Debt

Supply Cuts Boost Oil Prices But Economic Concerns Limit Gains

Supply Cuts Boost Oil Prices But Economic Concerns Limit Gains

Bullish actions from OPEC+ have…

The Oil Market Hasn’t Felt The Full Impact Of Saudi Arabia's Cuts Yet

The Oil Market Hasn’t Felt The Full Impact Of Saudi Arabia's Cuts Yet

Saudi Arabia’s production cuts have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Power Cuts Hit Sierra Leone After $40 Million Unpaid Debt

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 08, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

Turkey’s Karpowership has switched off electricity supply to Sierra Leone’s capital city Freetown over an outstanding debt of some $40 million, the energy minister of the West African country told Reuters on Friday. 

Karpowership has 36 powerships with a total of 6,000 MW of installed capacity, and powers towns and communities in more than 20 countries.

Sierra Leone’s debt “was accrued over time because the government subsidises more than half the cost the ship charges per kilowatt hour,” Kanja Sesay told Reuters. 

The government is spending a lot of money on subsidies because consumers pay for power in the local currency, the Leone, which is one of the worst-performing currencies globally against the U.S. dollar. Sierra Leone, however, pays to Karpowership for the electricity in dollars.

Karpowership is one of the three power sources for Sierra Leone’s capital. The other two are a hydropower dam and electricity from an interconnection with the Ivory Coast. The interconnection also supplies power to neighboring West African countries Guinea and Liberia.

Energy consumption in the country is largely dominated by biomass sourced from fuelwood and accounts for around 80% of the energy used, according to the U.S. government. The country imports petroleum products for power generation which account for 13% of energy consumption.

As of 2021, only 15% of the total population in Sierra Leone and about 2.5% of the rural population had access to electricity.

The West African country’s power sector is small, with less than 150 megawatts (MW) of energy capacity connecting fewer than 150,000 customers, while the cost for electricity is heavily subsidized. The entire country lacks a stable and reliable public power supply and domestic demand remains significantly unmet. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Although Sierra Leone is endowed with energy potential in various forms including biomass from agricultural wastes, hydro and solar power, it remains underutilized,” the International Trade Administration says.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Marathon Shuts Gasoline Unit At Texas Refinery After Fire

Next Post

Marathon Shuts Gasoline Unit At Texas Refinery After Fire

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil

Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil
Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com