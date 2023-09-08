Marathon Shuts Gasoline Unit At Texas Refinery After Fire

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.69 +0.82 +0.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.88 +0.96 +1.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.97 +0.95 +1.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.635 +0.056 +2.17%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.667 +0.044 +1.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.02 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.02 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 92.97 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 86.92 -0.82 -0.93%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.667 +0.044 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 8 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 8 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 8 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 647 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 8 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 8 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 8 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 92.97 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 100 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 68.77 -0.67 -0.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 89.02 -0.67 -0.75%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 87.27 -0.67 -0.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 83.62 -0.67 -0.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 80.12 -0.67 -0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 80.12 -0.67 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 82.72 -0.67 -0.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 91.27 -0.67 -0.73%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 80.12 -0.67 -0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.02 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 77.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 92.71 -0.69 -0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 82.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 83.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 83.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.75 +0.75 +0.97%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 92.39 -0.10 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Marathon Shuts Gasoline Unit At Texas Refinery After Fire

Data Centers Are Poaching Texas Oil Workers  

Data Centers Are Poaching Texas Oil Workers  

Recruiters for technology firms are…

Supply Cuts Boost Oil Prices But Economic Concerns Limit Gains

Supply Cuts Boost Oil Prices But Economic Concerns Limit Gains

Bullish actions from OPEC+ have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Marathon Shuts Gasoline Unit At Texas Refinery After Fire

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 08, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

Marathon Petroleum shut the gasoline-making unit of its huge Galveston Bay refinery in Texas, the fourth-largest in the U.S. by capacity, after a fire broke out on Thursday night, sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

Marathon Petroleum’s Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City, Texas, has a total crude processing capacity of 593,000 barrels per calendar day (bpcd). The refinery can process a wide variety of crude oils into gasoline, distillates, natural gas liquids and petrochemicals, heavy fuel oil, and propane.

The fire broke out in the fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) which produces gasoline and has a capacity of 140,000 bpd. The fire erupted in the regenerator of the FCC, Reuters’ sources said, adding that there were no injuries reported after the incident.  

Earlier this year, a worker at Marathon Petroleum died and two others were taken to hospital with injuries after a fire broke out in the same refinery.

The shutdown of a gasoline unit at one of the largest U.S. refineries comes at the end of the summer driving season.

However, gasoline prices are expected to spike in the coming days, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

U.S. gasoline prices are headed higher in the nation’s Corn Belt, and could rise by as much as $1 per gallon at some gas stations, De Haan said on Thursday.

The huge spike in that single area could send the national average a few cents higher, De Haan added—and pump prices have already hit the highest seasonal level in more than a decade.

Strong demand and a series of refinery outages have contributed to the recent rise in gasoline prices, while a tightening global oil market has also been pushing crude oil prices up.

The current average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States is $3.808, up from $3.751 at the same time last year, according to AAA data from early on Friday.    

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Mercedes And BMW Unleash New EVs For Chinese Market

Next Post

Mercedes And BMW Unleash New EVs For Chinese Market

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil

Russia-Ukraine War Shifts To Black Sea Oil
Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

Latest U.S. Upstream Merger To Create $14-Billion Permian Producer

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com