Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.20 +0.63 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 3 days 78.98 +1.42 +1.83%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.735 -0.015 -0.55%

Graph up Marine 3 days 82.39 +0.52 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 3 days 84.53 +0.87 +1.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 81.56 +0.65 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 461 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 86.01 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Chart Girassol 3 days 85.97 +0.15 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.20 +0.63 +0.76%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 64.91 +1.68 +2.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 58.43 +1.52 +2.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 81.83 +1.52 +1.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 80.08 +1.52 +1.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 77.23 +1.52 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 73.93 +1.52 +2.10%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 73.93 +1.52 +2.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 75.23 +1.52 +2.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 84.18 +1.52 +1.84%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 73.53 +1.52 +2.11%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.75 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 80.90 +0.69 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 70.69 +0.47 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 74.64 +0.47 +0.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.64 +0.47 +0.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.75 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.22 +1.51 +1.83%

Poland's Top Refiner To Sue Russia For Halting Oil Supply

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Poland's Top Refiner To Sue Russia For Halting Oil Supply

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 06, 2023, 8:20 AM CST

PKN Orlen, the biggest refiner in Poland, will seek compensation from Russia after Moscow cut off crude oil deliveries to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline at the end of last month, the refiner’s chief executive Daniel Obajtek said on Monday.  

Crude oil deliveries from Russia to Poland were suspended on February 25, PKN Orlen said at the time.  

Russia claims that incomplete paperwork prevented the supply of Russian oil to Poland, and Polish refineries were cut off, Russian media reported.

According to a spokesperson for Russian pipeline monopoly operator Transneft, crude oil should have been delivered to Polish refineries in the second half of February, but “routing orders with confirmed resource and transit payment were not executed,” as carried by Russian media.

“In addition, operational changes were made to the schedule, excluding supplies for Polish consumers,” Transneft noted.

PKN Orlen has said that it had prepared for a scenario in which Russia would halt crude oil deliveries and that consumers would not be impacted.

The EU embargo on imports of Russian crude oil by sea came into effect on December 5, but pipeline oil flows are exempt from the ban.

“Russians stopped pumping oil to Poland...so we will now take legal action and demand claims,” PKN Orlen’s CEO Daniel Obajtek told a Polish radio today, as carried by Reuters.

The executive did not disclose any value of potential compensation, noting that he could not discuss details of the contracts PKN Orlen has with crude suppliers. 

For February and March, Poland will receive close to zero imports of crude oil from Russia, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said last week.

Poland decided last year to stop using crude from Russia by the end of 2022 when PKN Orlen’s long-term contract with Russian oil giant Rosneft expired. The Polish refiner has only one remaining contract with a Russian oil producer, a deal with Tatneft set to expire at the end of 2024.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

