Platts: Slumping Car Sales Weaken China’s Appetite For Gasoline, Petchems

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 16, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT China Gasoline

Weakening Chinese car sales and slowing economic growth weigh on China’s demand growth of key oil products such as gasoline and petrochemicals, S&P Global Platts Analytics says.

China’s new car sales slumped by 4.3 percent year on year in July, dropping for 13 months in a row beginning in July 2018, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) cited by Nikkei Asia Review. Car sales in China are on track for their worst year in history and on course to book a double-digit decline this year, according to Nikkei. Analysts and manufacturers say a marked recovery in the latter half of the year is unlikely. LMC Automotive, for example, sees China—the world’s biggest car market—recording its second straight annual decline in car sales.

Lower car sales, combined with the high uncertainty about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war on the economy and on consumer sentiment, do not bode well for Chinese gasoline and petrochemical demand growth, analysts at S&P Global Platts Analytics say.

According to Anthony Tso, senior analyst at Platts Analytics, gasoline demand growth in China has been weakening slowly. This year’s demand growth in gasoline is seen at some 75,000 bpd, which would be a 29-percent slump from 2018, Tso told S&P Global Platts.

Weaker growth in Chinese gasoline demand could spur more gasoline exports out of China, which is already grappling with a fuel glut.

China may boost its gasoline exports in the second half of the year, due to the fuel glut in its domestic market and to higher export quotas, analysts at JLC said this week.

China’s refinery throughput went up by 4 percent in July, to a total 52.6 million tons, or about 12.44 million bpd. That’s down from a record-high processing rate of 12.68 million bpd, recorded first in January and February this year and then again in April. It is still going pretty strong, thanks to higher demand for crude from independent refiners who are building new refining capacity.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

