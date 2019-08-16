China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 3 hours 54.87 +0.40 +0.73%
Brent Crude 2 hours 58.64 +0.41 +0.70%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.207 -0.030 -1.34%
Mars US 2 hours 57.62 +0.35 +0.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.87 -0.60 -1.01%
Urals 19 hours 55.70 -0.45 -0.80%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.81 -0.65 -1.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.81 -0.65 -1.09%
Bonny Light 19 hours 59.13 +0.08 +0.14%
Mexican Basket 2 days 48.13 -0.40 -0.82%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.207 -0.030 -1.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 58.10 -0.18 -0.31%
Murban 19 hours 59.98 +0.13 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 52.21 +0.39 +0.75%
Basra Light 19 hours 61.07 +0.42 +0.69%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 58.25 +0.68 +1.18%
Bonny Light 19 hours 59.13 +0.08 +0.14%
Bonny Light 19 hours 59.13 +0.08 +0.14%
Girassol 19 hours 60.72 +0.07 +0.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.87 -0.60 -1.01%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 19 mins 38.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 hour 42.72 -1.31 -2.98%
Canadian Condensate 23 days 51.97 -0.76 -1.44%
Premium Synthetic 1 hour 54.87 -0.76 -1.37%
Sweet Crude 1 hour 50.62 -0.71 -1.38%
Peace Sour 1 hour 48.97 -0.96 -1.92%
Peace Sour 1 hour 48.97 -0.96 -1.92%
Light Sour Blend 1 hour 49.97 -1.26 -2.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 55.37 -0.76 -1.35%
Central Alberta 1 hour 49.47 -1.76 -3.44%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.81 -0.65 -1.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 19 hours 45.00 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.88 -1.94 -3.09%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 48.82 +0.40 +0.83%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 52.77 +0.40 +0.76%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 52.77 +0.40 +0.76%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.75 +2.00 +4.68%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.35 -0.76 -1.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 7 minutes Saudi and UAE pressure to get US support for Oil quotas is reportedly on..
  • 11 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 15 minutes What is your current outlook as a day trader for WTI
  • 3 hours In The Bright Of New Administration Rules: Immigrants as Economic Contributors
  • 1 hour Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 19 hours Movie Script: Epstein Guards Suspected Of Falsifying Logs
  • 2 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 58 mins Continental Resource's Hamm (Trump Buddy) wants shale to cut production.Can't compete with peers. Stock will drop in half again.
  • 4 hours Domino Effect: Rashida Tlaib Rejects Israel's Offer For 'Humanitarian' Visit To West Bank
  • 17 hours Significant: Boeing Delays Delivery Of Ultra-Long-Range Version Of 777X
  • 2 days Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 2 days .
  • 1 day I think I might be wrong about a 2020 shakeout
  • 2 days Kremlin Says WTO's Existence Would Be In Doubt If the U.S., Others Left
  • 5 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 2 days Flaring is at Record Highs in Texas

Breaking News:

Platts: Slumping Car Sales Weaken China’s Appetite For Gasoline, Petchems

OPEC Needs Another 1 Million Bpd Cut To Boost Oil Prices

OPEC Needs Another 1 Million Bpd Cut To Boost Oil Prices

Given where oil prices are…

Shale Pioneer Hamm Calls For Production Slowdown

Shale Pioneer Hamm Calls For Production Slowdown

U.S. shale producers need to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 16, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT Tanker

An oil tanker owned by a China-based shipping company has recently gone dark for more than a month, reappearing under a different name in what could be an effort to skirt U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil exports, Reuters reports, citing ship-tracking data.

The tanker in question, whose name was Pacific Bravo until early June, was suspected by the United States of carrying crude oil from Iran to China.

At the end of May, the U.S. urged Hong Kong to be on the lookout for an oil tanker carrying Iranian crude presumably on its way to China, in violation of U.S. sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

According to ship-tracking data compiled by Reuters, Pacific Bravo switched off its transponder on June 5 while it was carrying oil.

Pacific Bravo’s unique identification number—a number issued by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) that stays with a ship forever regardless of its name—reappeared on tracking sites when the tanker Latin Venture activated its transponder on July 18, Reuters reports, quoting data from Refinitiv and VesselsValue. Because of the same IMO identification number, the move suggests that the tanker’s Chinese owners may have wanted to evade the U.S. sanctions on Iran by changing the name.

Beijing has never actually stopped buying Iranian oil after the U.S. removed all sanction waivers for Iran’s customers in early May.  

China has said that it wouldn’t comply with the U.S. sanctions on Iranian exports. Yet, Chinese oil imports from Iran are much lower than they were just a few months ago.

Related: OPEC Needs Another 1 Million Bpd Cut To Boost Oil Prices

The United States, for its part, is serious about going after China for importing Iranian oil.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on July 22 that the U.S. imposed sanctions on Chinese entity Zhuhai Zhenrong and its CEO Youmin Lin because “they violated U.S. law by accepting crude oil.” 

“The U.S. is serious about enforcing our sanctions on the outlaw regime in Iran. So today, we’re taking action against a Chinese company that acquired Iranian oil contrary to U.S. sanctions. No entity should support the regime’s destabilizing conduct by providing it with money,” Secretary Pompeo said.

Should China decide to defy the latest U.S. tariff threat by ramping up imports of Iranian crude oil in open defiance to the U.S. sanctions on Iran, oil prices could take a significant hit and plunge by as much as $20-$30 a barrel, Bank of America Merrill Lynch warned earlier this month.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Scientists: Conventional Oil Impacts Groundwater More Than Fracking

Next Post

Scientists: Conventional Oil Impacts Groundwater More Than Fracking

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year
Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com