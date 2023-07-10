Platform Fire Forces Pemex To Shut In 700,000 Barrels Of Oil

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.38 -0.48 -0.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.01 -0.46 -0.59%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.41 +1.75 +2.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.635 +0.053 +2.05%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.576 -0.013 -0.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 10 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 10 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 10 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Mars US 2 days 75.41 +1.51 +2.04%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.576 -0.013 -0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 10 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 10 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 10 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 587 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 10 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 10 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 10 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 10 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 40 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 min 52.61 +2.06 +4.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 min 76.01 +2.06 +2.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 min 74.26 +2.06 +2.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 min 71.41 +2.06 +2.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 min 68.11 +2.06 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 min 68.11 +2.06 +3.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 min 69.41 +2.06 +3.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 min 78.36 +2.06 +2.70%
Chart Central Alberta 1 min 67.71 +2.06 +3.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 10 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 10 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 10 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 18 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 10 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 10 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 10 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 10 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 62.00 +2.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 13 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 3 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Platform Fire Forces Pemex To Shut In 700,000 Barrels Of Oil

The Great Oil Market Paradox: Inflation Fears Meet Rising Demand

The Great Oil Market Paradox: Inflation Fears Meet Rising Demand

Inflation concerns and rate hike…

Indian Crude Oil Imports From Russia Hit Another Record High

Indian Crude Oil Imports From Russia Hit Another Record High

India’s crude oil imports from…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Platform Fire Forces Pemex To Shut In 700,000 Barrels Of Oil

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 10, 2023, 1:03 AM CDT

Fire on an offshore platform operated by Mexico’s Pemex has led to the shut-in of 700,000 barrels of oil, Reuters has reported, citing the chief executive of the company, Octavio Romero.

The fire began on Friday at the Nohoch-A platform that is located in the Bay of Campeche. Six workers were injured, two of them fatally, and one is still missing, according to reports from Reuters and MarketWatch.

On Friday, CEO Octavio Romero reported that fireboats had come quickly and prevented the fire from spreading to other facilities in the area: Pemex operates five platforms in the Cantarell field.

At the time, Romero estimated potential losses at several thousand barrels of oil equivalent, per a release posted on the Pemex website.

This is not the first fire to break out on a Pemex platform. Two years ago, during maintenance season, the company had a fire erupt in an offshore gas-processing plant in the Bay of Campeche. The fire killed five and shut in some 400,000 barrels daily in production.

That was the second fire at the Ku-Maloob-Zaap complex in as many months. The first one was attributed to a gas leak, with chief executive Romero making a point of noting that neither of the fires was a result of insufficient investments.

"There is not a problem of lack of investment, there is not a problem of lack of resources," Romero told media after the second fire. "The oil industry is a risky industry. We have had accidents, which in numbers are less than in previous years."

In February this year, as many as three fires broke out in Pemex facilities in Mexico and the United States. One was at a storage facility in the state of Veracruz, another broke out at the Minatitlan refinery in the same state, and the third one broke out in a refinery Pemex operates in Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com