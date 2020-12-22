Pipeline Crunch Cost Canadian Heavy Oil Producers Over $14 Billion

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 47.06 -0.91 -1.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 50.17 -0.74 -1.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.802 +0.097 +3.59%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 48.57 -1.27 -2.55%
Graph up Opec Basket 6 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.22 +2.62 +6.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 49.69 -1.00 -1.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 49.69 -1.00 -1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 49.60 -2.14 -4.14%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 46.25 -1.25 -2.63%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.802 +0.097 +3.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 50.32 -0.73 -1.43%
Graph down Murban 2 days 50.61 -0.61 -1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 47.64 -1.93 -3.89%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 52.30 -0.96 -1.80%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 49.87 -1.98 -3.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 49.60 -2.14 -4.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 49.60 -2.14 -4.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 51.15 -2.14 -4.02%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 30 days 33.26 -1.23 -3.57%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 33.92 -0.87 -2.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 46.97 -1.27 -2.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 48.37 -1.27 -2.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 42.27 -1.27 -2.92%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 40.72 -1.27 -3.02%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 40.72 -1.27 -3.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 42.07 -1.27 -2.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 43.82 -1.27 -2.82%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 40.72 -1.27 -3.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 49.69 -1.00 -1.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 44.25 -0.75 -1.67%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 38.00 -0.75 -1.94%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 52.10 +0.49 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 41.69 -0.62 -1.47%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 45.64 -0.62 -1.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 45.64 -0.62 -1.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 44.25 -0.75 -1.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 38.00 -1.25 -3.18%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 52.73 -1.26 -2.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 37 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 6 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 hours CIA Death Squads
  • 22 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 3 hours WSJ: How South Korea Successfully Managed Coronavirus (9/25/20)
  • 6 hours Should Trump pardon Julian Assange ? How about Snowden ?
  • 2 days CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity
  • 17 hours Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 17 hours “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th

Breaking News:

Pipeline Crunch Cost Canadian Heavy Oil Producers Over $14 Billion

Oil, Gas Rigs Increase For Fourth Week In A Row

Oil, Gas Rigs Increase For Fourth Week In A Row

The total number of active…

Mexico Is Quietly Pushing Out Foreign Oil Investors

Mexico Is Quietly Pushing Out Foreign Oil Investors

After a 2017 push to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Pipeline Crunch Cost Canadian Heavy Oil Producers Over $14 Billion

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 22, 2020, 12:30 PM CST

The many delays in expanding oil pipeline takeaway capacity out of Alberta have cost Canada’s producers of heavy crude oil at least US$14 billion between 2015 and 2019, IHS Markit said in a new analysis on Tuesday.

Canada’s heavy crude usually trades at discounts to the U.S. benchmark because production is landlocked and away from major markets and it is compared to different crudes. However, the pipeline constraints over the past half-decade have additionally widened the discount at which Western Canadian Select trades relative to the U.S. WTI Crude benchmark.

According to estimates from the IHS Markit Canadian Oil Sands Dialogue service, without pipeline export capacity constraints, western Canadian heavy crude oil would have obtained at least US$3 per barrel more, on average, compared with WTI prices at Cushing between 2015 and 2019.

This means that Canada’s heavy oil producers have lost at least US$14 billion from the value of their crude over the last five years, IHS Markit said, adding that these are conservative estimates.

While oil pipeline expansion projects were plagued by delays and lawsuits, Canada’s crude oil production has increased by more than 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2015-2019, making the export capacity problem more severe, IHS Markit says.

The problem was most evident in the fall of 2018, when the price of Western Canadian Select plunged to as low as US$14 a barrel in October and November, with its discount to WTI at around US$50 a barrel. In early December 2018, the Alberta government moved in to shore up the price of Canadian heavy oil, mandating an oil production cut beginning in January 2019. Alberta is now lifting the mandatory cut since there is enough space on pipelines as producers are not pumping to capacity amid lower demand in the pandemic.

“There is potential for western Canada to have lower price differentials, on average, in the coming decade. Incremental expansion of pipeline export capacity would help ensure production is not subject to the regional bottlenecks and price volatility of the past. Meanwhile, declining availability for other global sources of heavy, sour crude—such as Venezuela—could give Canadian producers an added boost,” said Kevin Birn, vice president, North American crude oil markets, IHS Markit.

Earlier this month, Enbridge started construction on the Line 3 oil pipeline replacement in Minnesota after receiving all necessary approvals and permits. Line 3 is one of the hopes for Canada’s oil producers to have crude oil takeaway capacity out of Alberta increased, and possibly one of the best chances for this, considering that President-elect Joe Biden could move to kill Keystone XL, the project that was resurrected by U.S. President Donald Trump.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Norway’s Supreme Court Rejects Green Groups’ Challenge To Arctic Oil Drilling

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm
Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

Russia's Relentless Quest For Arctic Oil

 Alt text

Canada's Oil Industry Will Be Indispensable For Decades To Come
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com